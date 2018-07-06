2018 Belmont Derby Invitational odds, predictions: Expert who nailed ninth Preakness makes picks

The $1.2 million Belmont Derby Invitational, the top turf race for 3-year-olds so far this year, headlines the Stars & Stripes Racing Festival on Saturday at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. A loaded field of nine goes to post at 6:50 p.m. ET with oddsmakers giving five horses a legitimate chance to win. Analyze It, which has won three of his four career races, is the 5-2 morning line favorite. Hawkish (7-2) dominated the Penn Mile last month. European contender Hunting Horn (7-2) is trained by Aidan O'Brien, who won this race two years ago. Catholic Boy (4-1) nipped Analyze It at the wire in the Pennine Ridge at Belmont last month. And My Boy Jack, who surged late to finish fifth at the Kentucky Derby, is listed at 6-1 Belmont Derby Invitational odds.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Belmont Derby Invitational 2018 after hitting the final two Triple Crown races.

He took Justify to win the Preakness, which gave him nine of the past 14 Preakness winners, and also nailed exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets for a monster payday. Then he rode Justify in the Belmont despite questions about his health and stamina, and we all know what happened.

This is the same bettor who capped off 2017 by hitting the superfecta in the Breeders' Cup Classic.

To start off 2018, Demling called the top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup and nailed Noble Indy winning the Louisiana Derby over favorite My Boy Jack. He also called the top two finishers at the Arkansas Derby, Magnum Moon and Quip.

At the Preakness, he said Justify would win despite a bruised heel and sloppy track. Then, at the Fleur de Lis Handicap at Churchill Downs, Demling hit his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets for a huge payday. Anyone who has followed Demling's picks is way, way up.

We can tell you Demling isn't going with Analyze It, the morning line favorite that won his first three races easily. The favorite has never won this race since it was renamed and given a much larger purse in 2014.

Demling also doesn't think My Boy Jack will win in his first race after switching back to turf. "I think it's his best surface, but I have to assume he will need a race to adjust," Demling told SportsLine.

Analyze It 5-2

Hawkish 7-2

Hunting Horn 7-2

Catholic Boy 4-1

My Boy Jack 6-1

Kingstar 12-1

Maraud 12-1

Channel Cat 30-1

Encumbered 30-1