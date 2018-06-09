2018 Belmont Stakes odds and predictions: Picks from same expert who nailed 1-2 finish last year

Trained by Bob Baffert and ridden by Mike Smith, Justify is the 1-1 Belmont Stakes favorite. With a victory in the Belmont Stakes 2018, Justify would become just the 13th winner of horse racing's coveted Triple Crown and the first since Baffert's American Pharoah in 2015. Post time is 6:37 p.m. ET on Saturday from Belmont Park. Hofburg, who finished seventh in the Kentucky Derby, is second on the 2018 Belmont Stakes odds board at 9-2. Five of the 10 horses in the Belmont Stakes field are listed at lower than 10-1.

Before you bet the 150th Belmont Stakes, you'll want to hear what Jody Demling has to say.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the 2018 Belmont on a hot streak. Last year, he correctly picked Tapwrit, a 5-1 underdog, to upset Irish War Cry, the 5-2 favorite.

He also put Tapwrit on top of his exotics and hit the superfecta, which paid out almost $4,500 on a $2 bet.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world. He has hit 10 straight Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races 10 straight years.

Demling followed up last year's Kentucky Derby win by successfully calling Cloud Computing as one of his long shots with a chance to win the Preakness. Sure enough, Cloud Computer galloped to victory as a 13-1 long shot last year. Then, he hit the 1-2 finish at Belmont Park.

After hitting the Travers Stakes winner and top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup, Demling called Noble Indy winning the Louisiana Derby over favorite My Boy Jack. He also nailed the top two finishers at the Arkansas Derby and predicted the 1-2 finish of the Man O' War Stakes at Belmont. And at the Preakness, he backed Justify despite a heel injury and off-track.

With major sports books taking plenty of action, Demling has studied the post draw and revealed his Belmont Stakes 2018 picks and listed where he believes every horse will finish.

Demling knows Justify becoming the first Triple Crown winner since American Pharoah will be a tall task, especially after he drew the rail position.

"He's done absolutely nothing wrong in his short career and has looked full of energy in his training sessions this week at Churchill Downs," Demling told SportsLine. "But the thing that has me a bit worried is the last horse to win the Belmont drawing the rail was Empire Maker in 2003 -- in a six-horse field. And he'll face several horses who are much fresher."

Demling is giving away his pick for where Justify finishes only over at SportsLine.

We can tell you that Demling is high on Vino Rosso (8-1 Belmont Stakes odds), whose trainer, Todd Pletcher, won the Belmont last year with Tapwrit.

"I went back and looked at Vino Rosso's Kentucky Derby," Demling told SportsLine. "He finished ninth, but was wide the entire race and was still running down the stretch. He has had a few weeks off after skipping the Preakness and has been training well."

Vino Rosso won the Wood Memorial in April over Enticed and Belmont Stakes contender Restoring Hope (42-1). He was fourth in the Tampa Bay Derby and third in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, both at Tampa Bay Downs.

Demling, however, is high on a big long shot he says has a "legit chance to win this race" that would net any backer a colossal windfall. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

What are Jody Demling's Belmont Stakes picks? And what long shot should you jump on? Check out the latest Belmont Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Belmont.

Justify 1-1

Hofburg 9-2

Bravazo 5-1

Vino Rosso 8-1

Tenfold 8-1

Blended Citizen 19-1

Gronkowski 25-1

Free Drop Billy 29-1

Noble Indy 30-1

Restoring Hope 42-1