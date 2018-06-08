2018 Belmont Stakes odds, lineup, top contenders: Horse racing legend releases picks for Justify Triple Crown attempt

On Saturday at the 2018 Belmont Stakes, Justify, the winner of the Kentucky Derby and Preakness, will try to become just the 13th horse ever to win racing's Triple Crown. The undefeated Bob Baffert-trained colt is the 4-5 Belmont Stakes favorite and will run from the inside post at 6:37 p.m. ET. Nine challengers will attempt to take Justify down, including Hofburg, the second-biggest Vegas favorite at 9-2. Before you make any kind of bet or pick on the 2018 Belmont, you need to see what horse racing legend Hammerin' Hank Goldberg has to say. If you had laid $300 on his Belmont Stakes picks in 2004, you would have cashed for over $21,000.

A legendary prognosticator and current CBS Sports expert, Goldberg couldn't have been more dead-on about the 2018 Kentucky Derby. He picked Justify to win, saying he'd excel in the slop. The result: Justify sloshed to victory over Good Magic in the rain and mud by two-and-a-half lengths at Churchill Downs.

Then, he called Justify repeating at the Preakness despite an injured heel and sloppy conditions -- which is exactly what happened. He also cashed the Pick 4, Pick 5 and Pick 6 at Pimlico this year.

The reason Goldberg has been so successful: He goes straight to the source. In 2004, he was all over Birdstone as a 36-1 monster long shot to win the Belmont Stakes over the heavily favored Smarty Jones, who was undefeated like Justify. Goldberg had dinner with Birdstone's trainer, Nick Zito, before the Belmont Stakes at a pizzeria in Queens.

"Nick told me Birdstone had been training great," Goldberg said. "He was training off the charts and Nick said the horse would love the Belmont because he had the running style that fit well with the track." The Hammer pounced on the long shot to win and put him on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets.

Birdstone, of course, beat Smarty Jones by one length in one of the most thrilling Triple Crown races ever. Royal Assault -- almost a 30-1 long shot on the Belmont Stakes odds board and also trained by Zito -- finished third, giving the Hammer and his followers monster payouts.

We can tell you Goldberg believes Justify will be tired as he pursues horse racing's Triple Crown as the Belmont Stakes favorite.

"The Preakness took a lot out of Justify," Goldberg told SportsLine. "He's a tired horse. You could see that in the Preakness, and he was never pushed like he was in that race. He had a speed duel and now has to go a mile-and-a-half." You can see Goldberg's official pick for where Justify finishes only over at SportsLine.

One horse he's high on: Vino Rosso, who's listed at 8-1 Belmont Stakes odds.

"I think Vino Rosso will like the mile-and-a-half track," Goldberg told SportsLine. "He was never able to run his race at the Kentucky Derby because he was on the outside."

Vino Rosso is trained by Todd Pletcher, who has won the Belmont Stakes three times, including last year with Tapwrit. And John Velazquez, a top jockey in New York who won the Belmont Stakes in 2007 and 2012, will ride the Belmont Stakes contender on Saturday.

Justify 4-5

Hofburg 9-2

Bravazo 7-1

Vino Rosso 8-1

Tenfold 12-1

Gronkowski 12-1

Blended Citizen 15-1

Noble Indy 30-1

Free Drop Billy 30-1

Restoring Hope 30-1