2018 Belmont Stakes odds, predictions: Early picks from expert who nailed last year's 1-2 finish

Justify is the 1-1 favorite at the Belmont Stakes to become just the 13th horse to pull off horse racing's Triple Crown. The Bob Baffert-trained colt already won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness and is now training at Churchill Downs ahead of the 2018 Belmont Stakes (Saturday, June 9). Audible, who finished third behind Justify and Good Magic in the Kentucky Derby, is second on the Belmont Stakes odds board at 5-1.

Before you bet the 150th Belmont Stakes, you'll want to hear what Jody Demling has to say.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the 2018 Belmont on a hot streak. Last year, he correctly picked Tapwrit, a 5-1 underdog, to upset Irish War Cry, the 5-2 favorite.

He also put Tapwrit on top of his exotics and hit the superfecta, which paid out almost $4,500 on a $2 bet.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world. He has hit 10 straight Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races 10 straight years.

Demling followed up last year's Kentucky Derby win by successfully calling Cloud Computing as one of his long shots with a chance to win the Preakness. Sure enough, Cloud Computer galloped to victory as a 13-1 long shot last year. Then, he hit the 1-2 finish at Belmont Park.

After hitting the Travers Stakes winner and top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup, Demling called Noble Indy winning the Louisiana Derby over favorite My Boy Jack. He also nailed the top two finishers at the Arkansas Derby and predicted the 1-2 finish of the Man O' War Stakes at Belmont. And at the Preakness, he backed Justify despite a heel injury and off-track.

With major sports books already taking action, Demling has released his early Belmont Stakes picks and listed where he believes every horse will finish.

Demling knows Justify becoming the first Triple Crown winner since American Pharoah in 2015 will be a tall task.

"Justify will not only have to master the 1 1/2-mile test of champions, but he will also have to deal with what looks like a much bigger field than the Preakness," Demling told SportsLine. "The 2018 Belmont Stakes field will feature several horses coming out of the Derby. They'll be rested after skipping the Preakness."

We can tell you Demling is high on Bravazo, who's going off at 9-1 Belmont odds and finished second to Justify by a half-length in the Preakness.

"Bravazo is improving," Demling told SportsLine. "He's only getting better. Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas had him primed for the Preakness and he almost got there in the end. The longer distance that he'll see in the 2018 Belmont Stakes will be good for him."

Justify (1-1)

Audible (5-1)

Hofburg (7-1)

My Boy Jack (8-1)

Bravazo (9-1)

Tenfold (11-1)

Blended Citizen (12-1)

Vino Rosso (20-1)

Machismo (33-1)

Free Drop Billy (50-1)

Gronkowski (69-1)