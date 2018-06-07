2018 Belmont Stakes predictions: Best expert picks for win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, superfecta

All eyes will be on Justify when Bob Baffert's thoroughbred goes for the Triple Crown in Saturday's 150th running of the Belmont Stakes. Post time is 6:37 p.m. ET from Elmont, New York. Justify remains the 4-5 favorite, but the 10-horse field features several contenders who could derail him, including Hofburg (9-2), Vino Rosso (8-1) and Bravazo (8-1). In the Preakness, the D. Wayne Lukas-trained Bravazo nearly caught Justify at the wire, finishing a half-length behind.

There's a method to picking which horses to focus on for trifecta and superfecta bets in a Belmont Stakes like this, and horse racing guru Jody Demling knows what it is.

At last year's Belmont Stakes, Demling correctly picked Tapwrit, a 5-1 underdog, to upset Irish War Cry, the 5-2 favorite. He also put Tapwrit on top of his exotics and hit the superfecta, which paid out almost $4,500 on a $2 bet.

Here's a refresher on the various bet types from Demling, and remember -- he hit all of these last year.

Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. The $2 exacta paid $45.20 at last year's Belmont.

Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. The $2 trifecta paid $624 at last year's Belmont Stakes.

Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. The $2 superfecta paid $4,486 at last year's Belmont Stakes.

As proven by his huge earnings last year, Demling knows how to cash in on these events. And we can tell you he doesn't like some of the most popular straight-up bets for this event, and he's found several exotics picks that can lead to huge returns for the 2018 Belmont Stakes.

For Saturday's must-see race, Demling has specific recommendations for win, place, show, exacta, trifecta and superfecta so you can cover all your bases. And he's sharing them over at SportsLine.

So which horses do you take? And in what combinations? Visit SportsLine to get Demling's picks for win, place and show as well as his trifecta and superfecta bets for the Belmont Stakes, all from the expert who hit his Belmont superfecta in 2017.