2018 Breeders' Cup Classic odds and predictions: Expert who nailed Gun Runner's win reveals picks

Accelerate is the morning line favorite for the 2018 Breeders' Cup Classic, listed at 5-2 odds. The John W. Sadler-trained horse has won five of his last six races and hit the board in his last seven. Now, Accelerate will tangle with the top three-year-olds and up in Saturday's Breeders' Cup Classic 2018, which runs at 5:44 p.m. ET from Churchill Downs, site of the annual Kentucky Derby. There are six horses going off at 10-1 Breeders' Cup Classic odds or shorter, and three of the last four winners have been trained by the legendary Bob Baffert. With so much to digest, make sure to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before you lock in any 2018 Breeders' Cup Classic picks.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about, and betting on races for years, Demling is coming off a big cash in last year's Breeders' Cup Classic. He correctly picked Gun Runner to win, while also nailing exacta and superfecta bets. Anyone who followed his picks won big.

Demling carried that over that magic to 2018 -- nailing the Pegasus World Cup, Arkansas Derby, Preakness Stakes, Belmont Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby, among others.

We can tell you Demling is fading Accelerate, the 2018 Breeders' Cup Classic favorite at 5-2 odds.

"The son of Lookin At Lucky has won three Grade 1 races this year and really hasn't done anything wrong," Demling told SportsLine. "Accelerate has been on the board for 19 of his 21 career starts, but I'm going against his trainer John Sadler, who is 0-for-41 in Breeders' Cup races for his career."

In his last Breeders' Cup start, Accelerate finished ninth in the Dirt Mile at Del Mar. Since then, he's reeled off five wins and two second-place finishes, but Demling says Accelerate isn't worth the hefty 5-2 premium you'll need to pay to back him.

One surprise: Pavel, currently listed at 20-1, makes a strong run.

"The four-year-old son of Creative Cause was 10th in last year's Classic, but has four fourth-place finishes, a second and a win in his races since then," Demling told SportsLine. "The win was in the Stephen Foster at Churchill Downs. He likes the surface."

Accelerate - 5-2

West Coast - 5-1

McKinzie - 6-1

Mind Your Biscuits - 6-1

Catholic Boy - 8-1

Yoshida - 10-1

Thunder Snow - 12-1

Mendelssohn - 12-1

Roaring Lion - 20-1

Gunnevera - 20-1

Pavel - 20-1

Discreet Lover - 20-1

Axelrod - 30-1

Lone Sailor - 30-1