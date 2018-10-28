2018 Breeders' Cup Classic odds, predictions: Expert who called Gun Runner's win makes picks

Everyone has an opinion on the Breeders' Cup Classic. It's one of the most wagered-on horse races on the calendar and takes place this year at Churchill Downs on Saturday, Nov. 3. Four horses are going off at lower than 10-1 in the early 2018 Breeders' Cup Classic odds, led by Accelerate at 11-4. Accelerate comes into the Breeders' Cup Classic 2018 having won three straight races: the Awesome Again Stakes, Pacific Classic, and Gold Cup at Santa Anita. But will he make it four in a row at the Breeders' Cup 2018? Before you lock in any 2018 Breeders' Cup Classic picks, you need to see what SportsLine's resident horse racing guru, Jody Demling, has to say.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about, and betting on races for years, Demling is coming off a big cash in last year's Breeders' Cup Classic. He correctly picked Gun Runner to win, while also nailing exacta and superfecta bets. Anyone who followed his picks won big.

Demling carried that over that magic to 2018 -- nailing the Pegasus World Cup, Arkansas Derby, Preakness Stakes, Belmont Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby, among others.

Now, with the Breeders' Cup Classic 2018 fast approaching, Demling analyzed the probable field and released his early Breeders' Cup picks. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

We can tell you Demling is fading Mendelssohn, who's going off at 12-1 in the early 2018 Breeders' Cup odds. "He has shown some flashes," Demling told SportsLine. "The Coolmore colt turned in a 101 Beyer speed figure when he finished third in the Jockey Club Gold Cup."

Mendelssohn has largely flopped in high-profile races, however. He was dead last in the Kentucky Derby after arriving late from Europe and hasn't won a race since March. Mendelssohn was the runner-up to fellow Breeders' Cup Classic contender Catholic Boy in the Travers Stakes and placed third in the Jockey Club Gold Cup.

One surprise: Pavel, currently listed at 33-1 at Bovada, makes a strong run.

"The 4-year-old son of Creative Cause was 10th in last year's Classic, but has four fourth-place finishes, a second and a win in his races since then," Demling told SportsLine. "The win was in the Stephen Foster at Churchill Downs. He likes the surface."

Demling also is extremely high on a sneaky long shot that was built for a win at Churchill Downs. He's including this horse in his exotics, and so should you.

Which horse wins the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic? And what sneaky long shot does Demling say contends for the title? Check out the latest Breeders' Cup Classic odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see Demling's pick to win the Breeders' Cup Classic.



Accelerate 11-4

Mckinzie 6-1

Catholic Boy 7-1

West Coast 7-1

Roaring Lion 10-1

Mind Your Biscuits 11-1

Yoshida 11-1

Mendelssohn 12-1

Thunder Snow 14-1

Catalina Cruiser 16-1

Audible 16-1

Diversify 16-1

Collected 20-1

Discreet Lover 25-1

Gronkowski 25-1

Pavel 33-1

Gunnevera 33-1

Seeking The Soul 33-1

Vino Rosso 33-1

Toast Of New York 50-1

Bolt DOro 50-1

Bravazo 50-1

Axelrod +6600