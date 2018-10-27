2018 Breeders' Cup Classic odds, predictions: Expert who called Gun Runner's win releases picks﻿

In addition to the Triple Crown events, one of the most-anticipated horse races of the year is the Breeders' Cup Classic. Running Nov. 3 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., the 2018 Breeders' Cup Classic will attract the top three-year-olds and up from around the world. The Breeders' Cup 2018 will bring wagers from amateurs and professionals alike, and they'll put down picks on horses like Accelerate, the early 11-4 Breeders' Cup Classic favorite. Trained by John Sadler, Accelerate has won five of his last six races. Also high up on the odds board are Mckinzie (6-1), Catholic Boy (7-1), and West Coast (7-1). Before you lock in any 2018 Breeders' Cup Classic picks, you need to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about, and betting on races for years, Demling is coming off a big cash in last year's Breeders' Cup Classic. He correctly picked Gun Runner to win, while also nailing exacta and superfecta bets. Anyone who followed his picks won big.

Demling carried that over that magic to 2018 -- nailing the Pegasus World Cup, Arkansas Derby, Preakness Stakes, Belmont Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby, among others.

Now, with the Breeders' Cup Classic 2018 fast approaching, Demling analyzed the probable field and released his early Breeders' Cup picks. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

We can tell you Demling is fading the Bob Baffert-trained Collected, who's going off at 20-1 Breeders' Cup Classic odds.

"Collected is another horse from the esteemed Baffert barn, but he hasn't been the same since a runner-up finish in the Classic last year," Demling told SportsLine. It has been a tough year for Collected, who won the 2017 Pacific Classic before finishing second in the Breeders' Cup Classic, third in the San Antonio Stakes, and a disappointing seventh in January's Pegasus World Cup. He took fourth in a race at Parx his last time out in September.

One surprise: Pavel, currently listed at 33-1 at Bovada, makes a strong run.

"The 4-year-old son of Creative Cause was 10th in last year's Classic, but has four fourth-place finishes, a second and a win in his races since then," Demling told SportsLine. "The win was in the Stephen Foster at Churchill Downs. He likes the surface."

Demling also is extremely high on a sneaky long shot that was built for a win at Churchill Downs. He's including this horse in his exotics, and so should you.

Which horse wins the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic? And what sneaky long shot does Demling say contends for the title? Check out the latest Breeders' Cup Classic odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see Demling's pick to win the Breeders' Cup Classic.



Accelerate 11-4

Mckinzie 6-1

Catholic Boy 7-1

West Coast 7-1

Roaring Lion 10-1

Mind Your Biscuits 11-1

Yoshida 11-1

Mendelssohn 12-1

Thunder Snow 14-1

Catalina Cruiser 16-1

Audible 16-1

Diversify 16-1

Collected 20-1

Discreet Lover 25-1

Gronkowski 25-1

Pavel 33-1

Gunnevera 33-1

Seeking The Soul 33-1

Vino Rosso 33-1

Toast Of New York 50-1

Bolt DOro 50-1

Bravazo 50-1

Axelrod +6600