2018 Breeders' Cup Classic odds, predictions: Expert who called Gun Runner's win reveals picks

Few horse races draw as much attention and action from bettors around the nation as the Breeders' Cup Classic. The Saturday, Nov. 3 race at Churchill Downs has a $6M purse, with the winner set to claim $3.3M. And the latest 2018 Breeders' Cup Classic odds indicate that this should be a highly-competitive race with a wide-open field. Eight horses are going off at 12-1 or better odds, with Accelerate currently listed as the favorite for the Breeders' Cup Classic 2018 with 11-4 odds. McKinzie, a horse trained by the legendary Bob Baffert and the winner of the recent Pennsylvania Derby, is close behind at 6-1. With odds shifting throughout the week and plenty of storylines to keep track of, be sure to check out the 2018 Breeders' Cup Classic picks from SportsLine's horse racing handicapper Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about, and betting on races for years, Demling is coming off a big cash in last year's Breeders' Cup Classic. He correctly picked Gun Runner to win, while also nailing exacta and superfecta bets. Anyone who followed his picks won big.

Demling carried that over that magic to 2018 -- nailing the Pegasus World Cup, Arkansas Derby, Preakness Stakes, Belmont Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby, among others.

Now, with the Breeders' Cup Classic 2018 fast approaching, Demling analyzed the probable field and released his early Breeders' Cup picks. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

We can tell you Demling is fading Thunder Snow, who is going off at 14-1 in the early 2018 Breeders' Cups odds. "The Dubai World Cup winner hasn't raced on the dirt since that race in March; returns to Churchill Downs where he bucked and stopped right out of the gate in the 2017 Kentucky Derby," Demling told SportsLine. "Has to finish better - or at least finish - batter this time under the Twin Spires."

Thunder Snow also struggled at the recent Juddmonte International, finishing in eighth place. Demling believes there are much better values than the horse that finished 20th at the Kentucky Derby in 2017.

One surprise: Pavel, currently listed at 33-1 at Bovada, makes a strong run.

"The 4-year-old son of Creative Cause was 10th in last year's Classic, but has four fourth-place finishes, a second and a win in his races since then," Demling told SportsLine. "The win was in the Stephen Foster at Churchill Downs. He likes the surface."

Demling also is extremely high on a sneaky long shot that was built for a win at Churchill Downs. He's including this horse in his exotics, and so should you.

Which horse wins the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic? And what sneaky long shot does Demling say contends for the title? Check out the latest Breeders' Cup Classic odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see Demling's pick to win the Breeders' Cup Classic.



Accelerate 11-4

McKinzie 6-1

Catholic Boy 7-1

West Coast 7-1

Roaring Lion 10-1

Mind Your Biscuits 11-1

Yoshida 11-1

Mendelssohn 12-1

Thunder Snow 14-1

Catalina Cruiser 16-1

Audible 16-1

Diversify 16-1

Collected 20-1

Discreet Lover 25-1

Gronkowski 25-1

Pavel 33-1

Gunnevera 33-1

Seeking The Soul 33-1

Vino Rosso 33-1

Toast Of New York 50-1

Bolt DOro 50-1

Bravazo 50-1

Axelrod +6600