2018 Breeders' Cup Classic odds, predictions: Expert who nailed Gun Runner's win releases picks

The 35th Breeders' Cup Classic takes place on Saturday, Nov. 3 from historic Churchill Downs. It has a $6 million purse and a field of, at most, 14 three-year-olds that will run one-and-a-quarter miles. As one of the most-anticipated events outside of the Triple Crown races, the Breeders' Cup Classic 2018 will attract action from Average Joes and professional bettors alike. With the 2018 Breeders' Cup Classic field taking shape, Accelerate is the early favorite at 11-4 odds. Also among the early contenders are Mckinzie at 6-1 Breeders' Cup Classic odds and Catholic Boy and West Coast, who are both 7-1. Before you lock in any 2018 Breeders' Cup Classic picks, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about, and betting on races for years, Demling is coming off a big cash in last year's Breeders' Cup Classic. He correctly picked Gun Runner to win, while also nailing exacta and superfecta bets. Anyone who followed his picks won big.

Demling carried that over that magic to 2018 -- nailing the Pegasus World Cup, Arkansas Derby, Preakness Stakes, Belmont Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby, among others.

Now, with the Breeders' Cup Classic 2018 fast approaching, Demling analyzed the probable field and released his early Breeders' Cup picks. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

We can tell you Demling is fading Thunder Snow (14-1) despite that horse going toe-to-toe with some of the top competition on the planet.

"The Dubai World Cup winner Thunder Snow hasn't raced on the dirt since the Dubai World Cup in March," Demling told SportsLine. "Now, he returns to Churchill Downs where he bucked and stopped right out of the gate in the 2017 Kentucky Derby. He has to finish better - or at least finish - this time under the Twin Spires." Thunder Snow won the Dubai World Cup in March and finished second to Discreet Lover in the Jockey Club Gold Cup in late September.

One surprise: Pavel, currently listed at 33-1 at Bovada, makes a strong run.

"The 4-year-old son of Creative Cause was 10th in last year's Classic, but has four fourth-place finishes, a second and a win in his races since then," Demling told SportsLine. "The win was in the Stephen Foster at Churchill Downs. He likes the surface."

Demling also is extremely high on a sneaky long shot that was built for a win at Churchill Downs. He's including this horse in his exotics, and so should you.

Which horse wins the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic? And what sneaky long shot does Demling say contends for the title? Check out the latest Breeders' Cup Classic odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see Demling's pick to win the Breeders' Cup Classic.



Accelerate 11-4

Mckinzie 6-1

Catholic Boy 7-1

West Coast 7-1

Roaring Lion 10-1

Mind Your Biscuits 11-1

Yoshida 11-1

Mendelssohn 12-1

Thunder Snow 14-1

Catalina Cruiser 16-1

Audible 16-1

Diversify 16-1

Collected 20-1

Discreet Lover 25-1

Gronkowski 25-1

Pavel 33-1

Gunnevera 33-1

Seeking The Soul 33-1

Vino Rosso 33-1

Toast Of New York 50-1

Bolt DOro 50-1

Bravazo 50-1

Axelrod +6600