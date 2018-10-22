2018 Breeders' Cup Classic odds, predictions: Expert who's nailed Gun Runner's win makes picks

Everyone has an opinion on the 2018 Breeders' Cup Classic. Running Nov. 3 at Churchill Downs, it carries the richest purse in American horse racing and is one of the most wagered-upon horse races in the world. Accelerate, who has already won three Grade 1 races this season, is the early 11-4 favorite in the 2018 Breeders' Cup Classic odds. McKinzie (6-1), West Coast (7-1) and Catholic Boy (7-1), among others, also could be in the mix for the $6 million purse. Before you make any 2018 Breeders' Cup Classic picks, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about, and betting on races for years, Demling is coming off a big cash in last year's Breeders' Cup Classic. He correctly picked Gun Runner to win, while also nailing exacta and superfecta bets. Anyone who followed his picks won big.

Demling carried that over that magic to 2018 -- nailing the Pegasus World Cup, Arkansas Derby, Preakness Stakes, Belmont Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby, among others.

Now, with the Breeders' Cup Classic 2018 fast approaching, Demling analyzed the probable field and released his early Breeders' Cup picks. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

We can tell you Demling is fading Mendelssohn despite the highly-touted European hopeful showing flashes lately, including a 101 Beyer speed figure in the Jockey Club Gold Cup. For all his talent, Mendelssohn flopped in his last high-profile race at Churchill Downs, finishing dead last in the Kentucky Derby. He's a horse to avoid like the plague.

One surprise: Pavel, currently listed at 33-1 at Bovada, makes a strong run.

"The 4-year-old son of Creative Cause was 10th in last year's Classic, but has four fourth-place finishes, a second and a win in his races since then," Demling told SportsLine. "The win was in the Stephen Foster at Churchill Downs. He likes the surface."

Demling also is extremely high on a sneaky long shot that was built for a win at Churchill Downs. He's including this horse in his exotics, and so should you.

Which horse wins the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic? And what sneaky long shot does Demling say contends for the title? Check out the latest Breeders' Cup Classic odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see Demling's pick to win the Breeders' Cup Classic.



Accelerate 11-4

Mckinzie 6-1

Catholic Boy 7-1

West Coast 7-1

Roaring Lion 10-1

Mind Your Biscuits 11-1

Yoshida 11-1

Mendelssohn 12-1

Thunder Snow 14-1

Catalina Cruiser 16-1

Audible 16-1

Diversify 16-1

Collected 20-1

Discreet Lover 25-1

Gronkowski 25-1

Pavel 33-1

Gunnevera 33-1

Seeking The Soul 33-1

Vino Rosso 33-1

Toast Of New York 50-1

Bolt DOro 50-1

Bravazo 50-1

Axelrod +6600