2018 Breeders' Cup Classic odds, top predictions: Expert who nailed Gun Runner's win makes picks

Bob Baffert-trained horses have won three of the last four Breeders' Cup Classic races: Bayern in 2014, Triple Crown winner American Pharoah in 2015, and Arrogate in 2016. Baffert comes armed to Saturday's 2018 Breeders' Cup Classic with two entries: McKinzie (6-1) and West Coast (5-1), who will start in the middle from the No. 6 and No. 7 posts. The 2018 Breeders' Cup Classic favorite, however, is Accelerate, trained by John Sadler. Accelerate will run from the No. 14 post and is listed at 5-2 Breeders' Cup Classic odds. Post time is 5:44 p.m. ET from Churchill Downs and the entire horse racing community will be tuned in. Before you make any 2018 Breeders' Cup Classic picks and predictions, check out what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about, and betting on races for years, Demling is coming off a big cash in last year's Breeders' Cup Classic. He correctly picked Gun Runner to win, while also nailing exacta and superfecta bets. Anyone who followed his picks won big.

Demling carried that over that magic to 2018 -- nailing the Pegasus World Cup, Arkansas Derby, Preakness Stakes, Belmont Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby, among others.

We can tell you Demling is fading Mind Your Biscuits, the third-biggest favorite in the Breeders' Cup 2018 at 6-1 odds.

Demling knows Mind Your Biscuits was impressive in winning the Lukas Classic, held at Churchill Downs at the end of September. The colt edged out Breeders' Cup Classic alternate Toast of New York in that race and turned in a time of 1:48.64 for the 1 1/8-mile gallop.

"My question on Mind Your Biscuits is whether he can go the distance against some of the top horses in the world," Demling told SportsLine. The Breeders' Cup Classic spans 1 1/4 miles, a length Mind Your Biscuits has not run in his career. And in his last eight races, the Chad Summers-trained horse only has two wins. There are far better values in the loaded group of Breeders' Cup Classic contenders than the 6-1 premium you'll need to pay for him.

One surprise: Pavel, currently listed at 20-1 Breeders' Cup odds, makes a strong run.

"The four-year-old son of Creative Cause was 10th in last year's Classic, but has four fourth-place finishes, a second and a win in his races since then," Demling told SportsLine. "The win was in the Stephen Foster at Churchill Downs. He likes the surface."

Accelerate - 5-2

West Coast - 5-1

McKinzie - 6-1

Mind Your Biscuits - 6-1

Catholic Boy - 8-1

Yoshida - 10-1

Thunder Snow - 12-1

Mendelssohn - 12-1

Roaring Lion - 20-1

Gunnevera - 20-1

Pavel - 20-1

Discreet Lover - 20-1

Axelrod - 30-1

Lone Sailor - 30-1