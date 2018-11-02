2018 Breeders' Cup Classic predictions: Expert picks for win, place, show, trifecta and superfecta

The 2018 Breeders' Cup Classic runs Saturday at 5:44 p.m. ET from Churchill Downs. Acclerate is the 5-2 morning-line favorite as he looks for his sixth win in his past seven races, but this is his first start under the Twin Spires and the 14-horse Breeders' Cup Classic field features a slew of contenders capable of winning. West Coast (5-1), McKinzie (6-1) and Mind Your Biscuits (6-1) are among eight horses listed at 12-1 or lower Breeders' Cup Classic odds. It's a wide open field -- at least that's what many people think.

There's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets in a Breeders' Cup Classic like this, and horse racing guru Jody Demling knows what it is.

At last year's Breeders' Cup Classic, Demling not only called Gun Runner's win, he also nailed his exacta and superfecta bets. Anyone who followed his advice was handsomely rewarded.

Here's a refresher on the various bet types from Demling, who has nailed the Preakness Stakes, Belmont Stakes, Pennsylvania Derby, Pegasus World Cup and Arkansas Derby, among other races, this year.

Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. The $2 trifecta paid $129 at last year's Breeders' Cup Classic.

Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. The $2 superfecta paid $2,867 at last year's Breeders' Cup Classic.

While Demling has no quibbles with the favorite status of Acclerate (5-2) in the Breeders' Cup Classic 2018, he plans to hold tickets with West Coast (5-1) and McKinzie (6-1), plus two longer shots that could net any bettor a monster payday.

