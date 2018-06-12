2018 College World Series: Defending champion Gators advance behind crazy home run, steal of home

The Gators pulled out all their tricks to edge Auburn in the NCAA Super Regional

Florida advanced to its 12th College World Series on Monday night, becoming the eighth and final team to punch its ticket to the tournament.

The Gators advanced in a noteworthy way -- not just by defeating Auburn on a 12th-inning home-run in the rubber game of the best-of-3 series, but by defeating Auburn on a 12th-inning home run that bounded off the right fielder's glove. Take a look:

That's Austin Langworthy with the home run and Steven Williams with the valiant effort that, unfortunately for him and Auburn, came up just short.

Perhaps the craziest part of the home run is that it dethroned a double steal that saw the Gators swipe home as the most memorable play of the game. Here's that visual, for reference:

The Gators have now made four consecutive College World Series and enter this year as the defending champions. We'll see if the Gators have any more magic left in them once the action resumes in Omaha this weekend.

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES