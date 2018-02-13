2018 Daytona 500 expert picks and predictions: Fade Ryan Newman, back Paul Menard
Micah Roberts pioneered wagering on NASCAR races and just locked in his Daytona 500 picks
The 2018 NASCAR season begins with a bang Sunday with the Daytona 500, which starts at 2:30 p.m. ET. Brad Keselowski is the Vegas favorite at 8/1, followed closely by Denny Hamlin at 10/1 and five additional drivers at 12/1 odds. Before you make any kind of bet on the Daytona 500, you need to see what Micah Roberts has to say.
As a Vegas bookmaker, Roberts was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting. Now he hands out NASCAR winners to his followers.
In the 2017 NASCAR playoffs, Roberts picked nine of the 10 winners. That wasn't a fluke, either. In 2016, he told readers to back Denny Hamlin at 15/1 in the Daytona 500. The result: Hamlin edged Martin Truex Jr. for the checkered flag. Roberts also nailed Hamlin at 40/1 to win at Watkins Glen later that year.
Now, he has analyzed the 2018 Daytona 500 from every possible angle and locked in his picks. You can see his entire projected leaderboard at SportsLine.
One huge surprise Roberts is calling for: Paul Menard, a 50/1 long shot, makes a serious run at the title. He's a target for anybody looking for a huge payday.
Roberts believes Menard is the best long shot in the field, not only because he's driving the No. 21 Ford that Dave Blaney drove last season, but also because his skills show best when the restrictor plates are on. And Menard is extremely familiar with this track, finishing fifth and third in his two Daytona races last year.
Another curveball: Ryan Newman, a former Daytona 500 winner, doesn't sniff the top 15. He's somebody to completely steer clear of this week.
Newman's 2008 Daytona 500 win is his only plate win in 64 career starts and he has just one victory anywhere over the past four years.
Also, three additional drivers with odds longer than 20/1 are positioning themselves to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.
So who wins the 2018 Daytona 500? And what long shots stun the racing world? Visit SportsLine now see the full projected leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out!
-
2018 CrossFit Games: Dates, schedule
Everything you need to know about this year's Fittest on Earth competition
-
How to watch the MPSports Championships
From swimming to gymnastics to volleyball, there will be a wide range of events going on
-
Danica Patrick releases new commercial
The commercial is Patrick's 22nd spot with her long-time sponsor
-
Who is Daytona pole winner Alex Bowman?
The 24-year-old already has 81 Cup Series starts under his hood and is replacing a NASCAR...
-
Alex Bowman wins Daytona 500 pole
The rest of the field will be determined on Thursday
-
Brad Keselowski wins Clash at Daytona
Keselowski held off teammate and last year's winner Joey Logano for the checkered flag
Add a Comment