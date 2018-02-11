2018 Daytona 500: Qualifying times, drivers, live stream, date, TV schedule for Clash and Duels

The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season is getting ready to rev up with the 60th running of the Daytona 500 on Feb. 18 at 2:30 p.m. ET. But before that, drivers will participate in multiple rounds of qualifying while others are set to compete in the Advance Auto Parts Clash.

Here's how the qualifying process works: All 40 cars on the preliminary entry list will line up the Sunday before the Great American Race and run through the standard single car, two-round knockout system. The two fastest cars at the end of the session will start on the front row for the Daytona 500. The rest of the field will then compete four days later on Thursday as part of two Can-Am Duels. Driver placement in these 60 lap races will determine where they start for NASCAR's Super Bowl.

How to watch 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 front row qualifying

Location: Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Florida

Date: Sunday, Feb. 11

Time: 12:15 p.m. ET

Length: Two rounds/single car

TV: Fox

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

How to watch the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Can-Am Duels

Location: Daytona International Speedway

Date: Thursday, Feb. 15

Time: Starts at 7 p.m. ET

Length: 60 laps/150 miles (two races)

TV: FS1

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

*starting lineup for the Duels will be based on Sunday's qualifying times

In between front row qualifying and the duels comes the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Advance Auto Parts Clash. This is the unofficial start to the season. There is a large cash purse involved. However, drivers are not eligible to earn points towards the 2018 season. Think of it like the Hall of Fame game in the NFL preseason.

Not every driver will be competing in the Clash. Eligible drivers include those who raced full-time in 2017 and won a Daytona 500 pole in their career, last season's pole starters as well as all 16 who competed in the playoffs last year. Matt Kenseth is the only playoff participant from last season not participating in the race while Danica Patrick and Dale Earnhardt Jr. are also choosing not to compete. Joey Logano and Erik Jones are the two non 2017 playoff drivers expected to race in the Clash.

Starting lineup for the 2018 Advance Auto Parts Clash

*starting determined by blind draw

Austin Dillon Denny Hamlin Joey Logano (last year's Clash winner) Erik Jones (moved from Furniture Row Racing No. 77 to Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20) Jimmie Johnson Martin Truex Jr. (2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion) Kasey Kahne (moved from Hendrick Motorsports No. 5 to Leavine Family Racing No. 95) Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Kevin Harvick Kyle Larson Ryan Newman Chase Elliott (moved from No. 24 car to No. 9) Kyle Busch Kurt Busch Ryan Blaney (moved from Wood Brothers racing No. 21 to Team Penske No. 12) Jamie McMurray Brad Keselowski

NOT PARTICIPATING: Dale Earnhardt Jr. (retired), Matt Kenseth (retired) and Danica Patrick (racing in 500)

How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Advance Auto Parts Clash

Location: Daytona International Speedway

Date: Sunday, Feb. 11

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Length: 75 laps/187.5 miles

Competition caution: Lap 25

TV: FS1

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

As far as the Daytona 500 itself goes, the spotlight shifts from Dale Earnhardt Jr. to the young up-and-comers. Playoff contenders Chase Elliott (last year's pole winner) and Ryan Blaney along with rookies William Byron and Darrell "Bubba" Wallace will be looking to make their mark. Erik Jones and Daniel Suarez are among those looking for success in their sophomore campaigns while Alex Bowman takes over for Dale Jr. in the No. 88.

The Great American Race will also signal Danica Patrick's farewell to NASCAR. Patrick announced before the end of last season that her final two races would be the Daytona 500 and Indianapolis 500. The 35-year-old will be teaming up with original sponsor GoDaddy in the No. 7 for her sendoff.

Martin Truex Jr. is preparing to begin his title defense in the same state where he won the 2017 Championship less than three months ago. The 37-year-old won eight races, including the final one at Homestead Miami-Speedway. Truex has an average finish of 18.28 at Daytona, with his best being second place in 2016.

2018 Daytona 500 entry list

00 Jeffrey Earnhardt, StarCom Racing

1 Jamie McMurray, Chip Ganassi Racing

2 Brad Keselowski, Team Penske

3 Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing

4 Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing

6 Trevor Bayne, Roush Fenway Racing

7 Danica Patrick, Premium Motorsports

9 Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports

10 Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing

11 Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

12 Ryan Blaney, Team Penske

13 Ty Dillon, Germain Racing

14 Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing

17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Roush Fenway Racing

18 Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing

19 Daniel Suarez, Joe Gibbs Racing

20 Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing

21 Paul Menard, Wood Brothers Racing

22 Joey Logano, Team Penske

23 TBA, BK Racing

24 William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports (2017 XFINITY Series champion)

31 Ryan Newman, Richard Childress Racing

32 Matt DiBenedetto, GO FAS Racing

34 Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports

37 Chris Buescher, JTG Daugherty Racing

38 David Ragan, Front Row Motorsports

41 Kurt Busch, Stewart-Haas Racing (last year's Daytona 500 winner)

42 Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing

43 Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports

47 AJ Allmendinger, JTG Daugherty Racing

48 Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports

51 Justin Marks, Rick Ware Racing

62 Brendan Gaughan, Beard Motorsports

66 Mark Thompson, Phoenix Air Racing

72 Corey LaJoie, TriStar Motorsports

78 Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing

88 Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports

92 David Gilliland, RBR Enterprises

95 Kasey Kahne, Leavine Family Racing

96 D.J. Kennington, Gaunt Brothers Racing

BOLD - indicates 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs driver

How to watch the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500

Location: Daytona International Speedway

Date: Sunday, Feb. 18

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Length: 200 laps/500 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 60

Stage 2: Ends on lap 120

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 200

TV: Fox

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)