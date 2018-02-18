2018 Daytona 500 results, highlights, leaderboard: Live updates, drivers, cars

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- The wait is over. It's finally race day as the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season has kicked with the 60th running of the Daytona 500. Now that the green flag has flown drivers are racing for 200 laps in hopes of cementing their place in auto NASCAR history.

2017 Daytona 500 winner Kurt Busch took the first green-and-white checkered as a massive pile up involving William Byron, Daniel Suarez, Erik Jones, Jimmie Johnson, Ty Dillon, Kyle Larson and others out to finish Stage 1 of Sunday's race.

Can-Am Duel winner Ryan Blaney showed off his restrictor-plate skills, winning Stage 2 after leading an impressive 46 laps. Paul Menard was a surprising second-place finisher in the second stage, ironically driving Blaney's No. 21 from last season. Blaney's Team Penske teammate Joey Logano finished third.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entirety of the race with our live blog below. If you are having trouble viewing the blog, please click here.

Big wreck in Stage 2

Late in the second stage, Chase Elliott went spinning on the backstretch and absolutely totaled his car, taking out Danica Patrick, Kasey Kahne, Michael McDowell, David Ragan and Vegas favorite Brad Keselowski in the process. Kevin Harvick also took on a considerable amount of damage in the wreck.

For Patrick, the wreck was career-ending. The Daytona 500 was the final NASCAR race of Patrick's career. Over five seasons, Patrick earned seven top-10 finishes and one pole coming during the 2013 edition of the Great American Race. The 35-year-old is the first woman to lead laps under green in the Cup Series as well as lead a lap and qualify on the pole.

"The guys -- the whole team -- did a really good job. I know we pulled this together not that long ago - a month ago - that's a tall order to get a car ready for a superspeedway that's competitive. But it was. I said earlier today that I feel like the whole thing was picture perfect with GoDaddy on the car and it being that green again," Patrick said. "But it just wasn't meant to be today. But I am proud - we raced the whole race -- other than a little bit at the end of that first stage when I just looked silly with all the cars with no tires and tires. Other than that, we raced it. It was competitive. That's all you can do. That's the gamble about Daytona."

Harvick attempted to come back on the track after the wreck, but timed out on pit road and is done for the day. Later on in the stage Ricky Stenhouse Jr. spewed steam out of his car but was able to bring it down pit road and get back out on the track.

Stage 2 results

Position Driver Points 1. Ryan Blaney 10 (+1 playoff point) 2. Paul Menard 9 3. Joe Logano 8 4. Aric Almirola 7 5. Michael McDowell 6 6. Martin Truex Jr. 5 7. Darrell Wallace Jr. 4 8. Trevor Bayne 3 9. Austin Dillon 2 10. Denny Hamlin 1

Stage 1: Kurt Busch wins as multiple playoff drivers wreck

Kurt Busch led most of the laps throughout the first stage of the race and it continued on Lap 60 as a big wreck emerged behind him and Alex Bowman.

2017 Rookie of the Year Erik Jones got loose looking to make a pass on the final lap of the stage and took a host of other cars with him into the wall, including 7-time series champion Jimmie Johnson.

Jones, Johnson, Ty Dillion, Daniel Saurez, William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr., Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kyle Larson were all officially involved in the wreck. Jones, Johnson, Suarez and Ty Dillion will not return to the race. Here's a look at the top 10 and point totals after Stage 1.