2018 Diana Stakes odds, predictions: Expert who nailed ninth Preakness reveals picks for Saratoga

The $500,000 Diana Stakes runs Saturday from Saratoga Race Course in New York. A talented field of seven goes to post at 5:55 p.m. ET and Sistercharlie is the morning-line favorite at 9-5 Diana Stakes odds. It's the 80th running of the Diana Stakes and five of the seven fillies participating this year have won a Grade 1 or Grade 2 race during their careers.

Before you bet the loaded field at the 2018 Diana Stakes, you'll want to hear what Jody Demling has to say.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Diana Stakes 2018 on a mind-blowing streak: He has nailed nine of the past 14 winners of the Preakness.

Last year, he hit the Kentucky Derby winner, Always Dreaming, long before that horse was one of the favorites. He followed up his win in the 2017 Preakness by picking Tapwrit to edge Irish War Cry in the Belmont Stakes -- which is exactly what happened, enabling him to cash trifecta and superfecta bets for a monster payout.

Demling also nailed the Travers Stakes winner, West Coast, for SportsLine members. And he capped off 2017 by hitting the superfecta in the Breeders' Cup Classic.

To start off 2018, he called the top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup and nailed Noble Indy winning the Louisiana Derby over favorite My Boy Jack. At the 2018 Preakness, he said Justify would win despite a bruised heel and sloppy track. He also nailed exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets at Pimlico and then rode Justify in the Belmont too. Anyone who has followed Demling's picks is way, way up.

Following this week's post draw, Demling finalized his 2018 Diana Stakes picks and listed where he believes all seven fillies will finish.

One shocker: Demling wants no part of Sistercharlie, the 2018 Diana Stakes favorite at 9-5, saying she'll fall well short of the title.

"A win and two second place finishes since coming to Brown's barn from France, the daughter of Myboycharlie will be running late," Demling told SportsLine. "But it will all depend on the pace up front and I don't think she'll get there."

Instead, Demling is high on a filly he says could steal the entire race. He's including her in his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets, and so should you. Anyone who bets on this long shot could hit it big. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the $500,000 Diana Stakes? And what filly steals the race? Check out the latest Diana Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Diana Stakes.

Sistercharlie (9-5)

A Raving Beauty (2-1)

Proctor's Ledge (4-1)

Hawksmoor (6-1)

New Money Honey (8-1)

Ultra Brat (8-1)

War Canoe (50-1)