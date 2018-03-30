2018 Dubai World Cup odds and predictions: Expert who's predicted 9 straight Derbys makes picks

How will Bob Baffert-trained Mubtaahij (16-1) do at the Dubai World Classic? USATSI

The $10 million Dubai World Cup is the world's second-richest thoroughbred race. Post time is 12:50 p.m. ET on Saturday from Meydan Racecourse and the Bob Baffert-trained West Coast, who won the Travers Stakes, is the even-money favorite.



Before you bet the loaded and well-known field at the 2018 Dubai World Cup, you'll want to hear what Jody Demling has to say.



A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Dubai World Cup on a mind-blowing streak: He has nailed nine straight Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races nine straight years.



He followed up his win last May by picking Tapwrit to edge Irish War Cry in the Belmont Stakes -- which is exactly what happened, enabling him to cash trifecta and superfecta bets for a monster payout. He capped off 2017 by hitting the superfecta in the Breeders' Cup Classic.

To start off 2018, he called the top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup (Gun Runner, West Coast) and nailed the Louisiana Derby winner last week, recommending Noble Indy over favorite My Boy Jack.



Anyone who has followed Demling's picks is way, way up.



Following this week's post draw, Demling finalized his $10 million Dubai World Cup picks and listed where he believes all 10 horses will finish.



We can tell you he's not high on North America, the second-biggest Vegas favorite at 8-1 along with three other horses.



North America won the Al Maktoum Challenge three weeks ago at Meydan, beating out Thunder Snow, who is going off at 14-1 in the Dubai World Cup. However, according to Demling, North America will not have enough gas to hold off the highly talented field on Saturday.



One surprise: Mubtaahij, also from the Baffert barn, makes a strong run at the title despite his 16-1 odds. "He should stay close to the front and could pull off the upset," Demling told SportsLine.



Mubtaahij finished second in the Santa Anita Handicap this month and has three straight top-three finishes. He's a horse that should be on your radar for the 2018 Dubai World Cup.



Demling is especially high on two sleepers that would net any backer a huge payday. He's including both in his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. Demling is sharing which horses they are, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.



Which horse wins the $10 million Dubai World Cup? And what sleepers shock the horse racing world? Check out the latest Dubai World Cup odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Dubai World Cup.



West Coast (1-1)

Forever Unbridled (8-1)

Gunnevera (8-1)

North America (8-1)

Talismanic (8-1)

Thunder Snow (14-1)

Mubtaahij (16-1)

Pavel (16-1)

Awardee (33-1)

Furia Cruzada (100-1)