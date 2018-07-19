2018 ESPYs: Larry Nassar victims take to stage to receive Arthur Ashe Courage Award

While most of the year's meaningful sports awards are won during the heat of competition, the annual ESPY Awards bring an opportunity to honor various efforts both in athletic competition and away from sports. The awards show often highlights individuals who have exemplified perseverance and courage in the face of adversity.

That was certainly the case during the 2018 ESPYs on Wednesday night. The show closed with the presentation of the Arthur Ashe Courage Award, which was given to the sexual abuse survivors who helped bring down Larry Nassar -- the former Team USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor who abused hundreds of young athletes under the guise of treatment over several decades.

After the abuse -- and the numerous calls for help from the women under his care -- went ignored for far too many years, the powerful voices of these women were finally too loud to ignore, and Nassar was arrested and forced to answer for his heinous crimes.

The ESPYs produced an incredibly sobering, yet incredibly powerful film featuring some of the women who spoke out against Nassar sharing their stories, their struggles and their triumphs over the years. It was unquestionably the most moving portion of the night. You can check out that film below.

An army of those survivors -- 141 in total -- took the stage to accept the Arthur Ashe Award following the film presentation, and just their presence on the stage alone delivered a stirring image. There is strength in numbers, and the sheer number of women on stage helped provide context for how much strength was needed to come forward against Nassar; not to mention how disturbing his string of abuse was.

A picture of courage.



These 141 women on stage tonight are representatives for all the survivors who spoke out about the abuses they endured by their team doctor. pic.twitter.com/HT4hsaZNuk — ESPN (@espn) July 19, 2018

Three outspoken survivors stepped forward and took to the mic to deliver strong words about their battle. Sarah Klein (the first gymnast to come forward against Nassar), Tiffany Thomas Lopez (a former Michigan State softball player), and Aly Raisman (two-time USA Olympic gold medalist) all spoke to the crowd in attendance. It was Raisman who delivered the most powerful statement of the night.

"We may suffer alone, but we survive together."

Last year, Nassar was sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges. Earlier this year, Nassar was given an additional 40 to 175 years in prison after pleading guilty to seven counts of sexual assault of minors. Additionally, Nassar received another 40 to 125 years in prison for three more counts of sexual assault.

Thanks to the strength and courage of the women honored on Wednesday, Nassar will spend the rest of his life in prison, where he belongs.