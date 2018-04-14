2018 Food City 500 DFS: Best DraftKings daily fantasy NASCAR at Bristol picks

Before you set your NASCAR DFS lineups on DraftKings or any other fantasy site for the 2018 Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, you need to hear what Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a predictive data engineer and DFS pro with more than $1 million in career winnings.

He has crushed his DFS selections in multiple sports recently, producing tournament rosters that have cashed huge in the NFL, NBA, golf and NHL.

He's off to a fast start in NASCAR as well, locking Kyle Busch in his DraftKings lineup for the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 last week. The result: Busch pulled off the huge victory and anybody who followed McClure's advice was well on their way to a winning DFS lineup.

Now he has set his sights on the 2018 Food City 500 at Bristol and has revealed his optimal DFS lineup only over at SportsLine.

One value that McClure loves this week: Clint Bowyer, who is just $8,200 on DraftKings.

Bowyer has seven top-five finishes in 24 starts at Bristol and also had a big win at Martinsville this season, his first victory since 2012.

His bumper-to-bumper style should fit in well at Bristol as he looks to record another strong performance. With 11 top-10 finishes at Bristol all time, he has a favorable chance to return big DFS production on one of NASCAR's most unique tracks.

If you roster Bowyer, you'll also have room to add a big star like Kyle Larson, who is $9,700 on DraftKings.

Larson had a strong showing at Bristol last year, leading over 200 laps and almost running away with it before a slow finish cost him a shot at the title.

After that performance in the spring, and another top-10 finish in the fall race, he has the look of a top contender for the 2018 Food City 500 and enters the weekend with 7-1 odds.

McClure is also targeting another value selection who has a strong track record at Bristol. He's in prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing in your tournaments or going home with nothing.

So what 2018 Food City 500 lineup should you enter? And what value pick is the key to victory in DFS? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete optimal tournament lineups for the Food City 500, all from the man who has made over $1 million playing DFS, and find out.