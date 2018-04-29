2018 GEICO 500 odds, picks: Computer model says Brad Keselowski falls short at Talladega

The 2018 NASCAR season rolls on at 2 p.m. ET Sunday with the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Brad Keselowski is the Vegas favorite at 6-1. Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano are right behind him at 9-1, followed by NASCAR at Talledega pole-sitter Kevin Harvick at 10-1.



SportsLine's prediction model has a proven track record in multiple sports.



Big racing events like this are in his blood, and his model was all over the Toyota Owners 400 last week, calling seven of the top 10 finishers and placing winner Kyle Busch and third-place finisher Denny Hamlin in his top three before the race began.



Now that the 2018 GEICO 500 field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising.



We can tell you the model says Keselowski, the odds-on favorite, falls short of the NASCAR at Talladega 2018 title. In fact, it says he doesn't sniff the top three.

Keselowski has just one top-10 finish in his last four starts and finished outside the top 20 at both Bristol and Texas. He'll start 10th in the GEICO 500 and isn't worth 6-1 odds in a loaded field.



Another shocker: Clint Bowyer, who is getting just the 10th-best Vegas odds at 18-1, makes a serious run at the title. Bowyer won at Talladega in 2010 and 2011 and led laps in the spring race last year.

Bowyer has four straight top-10 finishes, including a win at Martinsville. He's a driver you should be all over on Sunday.



Brad Keselowski 6-1

Denny Hamlin 9-1

Joey Logano 9-1

Kevin Harvick 10-1

Chase Elliott 12-1

Kyle Busch 12-1

Ryan Blaney 12-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 15-1

Kurt Busch 15-1

Clint Bowyer 18-1

Martin Truex Jr. 20-1

Kyle Larson 20-1

Jimmie Johnson 20-1

Erik Jones 20-1