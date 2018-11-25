2018 Grey Cup odds, line: Calgary Stampeders vs. Ottawa Redblacks picks, predictions from proven expert

The Calgary Stampeders hope the third time is the charm when they play the Ottawa Redblacks in Sunday's 2018 Grey Cup. Kickoff from Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton is at 6 p.m. ET. Calgary lost the past two Grey Cups by a total of nine points, including a 39-33 to these same Redblacks two years ago. This will be the third Stampeders vs. Redblacks matchup this season with the Stampeders winning the first two by an average of 17 points. Oddsmakers list the Stampeders as four-point favorites, with the over-under for total points scored set at 53.5 in the latest Ottawa vs. Calgary odds. Before you make any Redblacks vs. Stampeders picks and predictions for the 106th Grey Cup, see what renowned pro football expert Mike Tierney picked.

A national sportswriter who's reported from seven Super Bowls and whose work appears in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney relishes all levels of football and excels at picking each one.

He's a stunning 42-25 against the spread in the NFL.

Tierney knows Calgary frustrated Redblacks QB Trevor Harris in both regular-season matchups, intercepting him three times while holding him under 5.0 yards per attempt. And it's hard to ignore the Stampeders' point differential this season: +159 compared to Ottawa's +44.

Moreover, Redblacks corner Jonathan Rose, an All-CFL performer with five interceptions, is suspended for shoving a game official.

But just because Calgary is highly motivated and already has handled Ottawa twice doesn't mean the Stampeders will cover more than a field goal in the 2018 Grey Cup.

The Redblacks are in much better current form, having won their last two games by a combined 70-36. And Harris was brilliant in the East Final against Hamilton, completing 29 of 32 passes for 367 yards and six touchdowns.

Ottawa has covered four straight overall and five of its last six playoff games.

