2018 Haskell Invitational odds and predictions: Expert who nailed Breeders' Cup Classic reveals picks

The $1 million 2018 Haskell Invitational runs Sunday at 5:45 p.m. ET from Monmouth Park in New York. Three of the top four 2018 Haskell Invitational favorites ran in at least one of this year's Triple Crown races. And with news that Triple Crown winner Justify retired from racing last week, the winner of the Haskell Invitational 2018 will instantly become one of the top three-year-old colts around. Good Magic, the runner-up to Justify in the Kentucky Derby, is the morning line favorite on Sunday at 6-5 Haskell Invitational odds, or a little higher than even money. Bravazo, who finished second in the Preakness, is listed at 3-1.



We can tell you he's not high on Lone Sailor, saying the runner-up to Core Beliefs in the Ohio Derby doesn't even hit the board at the Haskell Invitational 2018.

"There doesn't appear to be enough pace for Lone Sailor to run at on Sunday, and even if he gets the pace, I question whether he will be able to do the job," Demling told SportsLine. "Has been disappointing in his recent races too. He led for a bit in the stretch of each of his last two starts, but didn't finish the deal."

Lone Sailor ran eighth in the Kentucky Derby and was fifth out of just eight horses in the Preakness at Pimlico. He has only one career win, which came in a Maiden Special Weight race last September at Saratoga.

Good Magic 6-5

Bravazo 3-1

Core Beliefs 4-1

Lone Sailor 5-1

Navy Commander 12-1

Roaming Union 10-1

Golden Brown 15-1