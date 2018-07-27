2018 Haskell Invitational odds, predictions: Expert who nailed Breeders' Cup Classic makes picks

A group of horses that just missed out on Triple Crown glory will battle in Sunday's $1 million Haskell Invitational. Good Magic, who took second in the Kentucky Derby, is the 6-5 morning line favorite ahead of Bravazo, who finished second in the Preakness and is getting 3-1 Haskell Invitational odds. The field also features Ohio Derby winner Core Beliefs (4-1) and Lone Sailor (5-1), which took fifth in the Preakness after an eighth-place Kentucky Derby finish. Post time is 5:47 p.m. ET from Monmouth Park in Oceanport, N.J. The winner gets an automatic entry to the Breeders' Cup Classic.



Before you lock in your 2018 Haskell Invitational picks, you'll want to hear what Jody Demling has to say.



A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Haskell Invitational 2018 on a mind-blowing streak: He has called nine of the last 14 Preakness winners.



Among many other huge cashes for SportsLine members, Demling nailed last year's Breeders' Cup Classic superfecta. No one knows these horses better than Demling; no one knows what it takes to compete in the Breeders' Cup better than he does.



Now Demling has analyzed the 2018 Haskell Invitational odds and released where he says each horse will finish.



We can tell you he's not high on Lone Sailor (5-1), saying there "doesn't appear to be enough pace for him to run at." Lone Sailor "led in the stretch of each of his last two races, but didn't finish the deal," Demling told SportsLine. But Demling is extremely high on a major long shot that would net any backer a massive payday. He's including him in his trifecta and superfecta bets, and so should you.



Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.



Which horse wins the $1 million Haskell Invitational? And what major sleeper does Demling say contends? Check out the latest Haskell Invitational odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the 2018 Haskell Invitational.



Good Magic 6-5

Bravazo 3-1

Core Beliefs 4-1

Lone Sailor 5-1

Navy Commander 12-1

Roaming Union 10-1

Golden Brown 15-1