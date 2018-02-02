2018 Holy Bull Stakes odds and predictions: Expert who nailed 1-2 Pegasus World Cup finish makes picks

A full Saturday of Kentucky Derby prep races will be highlighted by the 2018 Holy Bull Stakes at Gulfstream Park. Two former winners of this race -- Go for Gin (1994) and Barbaro (2006) -- went on to win the Derby. Post time is 5:49 p.m. ET.



Trainer Kirian McLaughlin has a chance to win the Holy Bull for the third time in five years with morning-line favorite Enticed (3-1).



Given the stakes, everyone from average Joes to professional bettors will be making bets. Before you lock in your picks, you need to see what Jody Demling has to say.



A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about, and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Holy Bull Stakes having won nine straight Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs.



Nine straight.



He followed that up by picking the winners of the Belmont Stakes (Tapwrit) and Travers Stakes (West Coast). At the Breeders' Cup Classic, he won his trifecta and superfecta, and then cashed the trifecta once more at last week's Pegasus World Cup after nailing the 1-2 finish.



Anyone who has followed his picks has reaped huge paydays.



Following the post draw and latest odds update, Demling finalized his Holy Bull Stakes picks and listed where he believes all 11 horses will finish.



He's not high on Mississippi (5-1) despite that horse being the third-biggest favorite. "He has speed and will be on the pace, but he's in the No. 11 post," Demling told SportsLine.



Mississippi finished second in the Gulfstream Allowance last month, but had a better draw at No. 9. Demling says he'll finish ninth in a race loaded with talent.



One surprise: Hollywood Star (12-1) makes a run at the title. Don't be fooled by the long odds, says Demling, since Hollywood Star has ties to a Derby legend.



"Hollywood Star has a win and two seconds in four starts and is another intriguing Romans horse," Demling told SportsLine readers. "Sire is Malibu Moon, the sire of 2013 Derby winner Orb."



Demling is especially high on a sleeper that would net any backer a huge payday. He's sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard plus trifecta and superfecta picks, over at SportsLine.



Which horse wins the $350,000 Holy Bull Stakes? And what sleeper does Demling say contends? Check out the latest Holy Bull Stakes odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see Demling's picks for the Holy Bull Stakes.



Enticed (3-1)

Tiz Mischief (4-1)

Mississippi (5-1)

Audible (6-1)

Free Drop Billy (6-1)

Pony Up (8-1)

Hollywood Star (12-1)

Aequor (15-1)

Bandito (20-1)

Master Manipulator (20-1)

Tip Sheet (30-1)