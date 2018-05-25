2018 Indianapolis 500: Starting lineup, TV schedule, live stream for Danica Patrick's final ride
Here's everything you need to know for Sunday's Indianapolis 500
Danica Patrick will get behind the wheel professionally one more time for the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday afternoon. The Indy 500 is set to kick off at 12:20pm ET, preceding the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway later in the day.
Patrick qualified seventh and will start her final race from the third row. Ed Carpenter, Patrick's car owner, showed off the fastest speed in qualifying and is expected to start from the pole in all-Chevrolet Row 1 alongside Simon Pagenaud and Will Power.
Here's more information on Sunday's action including the starting lineup, as well as how to watch the race.
Starting lineup for the 2018 Indianapolis 500
Row 1:
Ed Carpenter
Simon Pagenaud
Will Power
Row 2:
4. Josef Newgarden
5. Sebastien Bourdais
6. Spencer Pigot
Row 3:
7. Danica Patrick
8. Helio Castroneves (2009, 2002, 2001 winner)
9. Scott Dixon (2008 winner)
Row 4:
8. Tony Kanaan (2013 winner)
9. Matheus Leist
10. Marco Andretti
Row 5:
11. Zachary Claman De Malo
12. Ryan Hunter-Reay (2014 winner)
13. Charlie Kimball
Row 6:
14. Takuma Sato (2017 winner)
15. Kyle Kaiser
16. Robert Wickens
Row 7:
17. James Davison
18. Max Chilton
19. Carlos Munoz
Row 8:
20. Gabby Chaves
21. Stefan Wilson
22. Sage Karam
Row 9:
23. Zach Veach
24. Oriol Servia
25. JR Hildebrand
Row 10:
26. Jay Howard
27. Ed Jones
28. Graham Rahal
Row 11:
29. Jack Harvey
30. Alexander Rossi (2016 winner)
31. Conor Daly
How to watch the Indianapolis 500
Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Date: Sunday, May 27th
Time: 6 p.m. ET
Length: 200 laps/500 miles
TV: ABC
Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
