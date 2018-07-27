2018 Jim Dandy Stakes odds, predictions: Expert who nailed Travers Stakes makes surprising picks

Saturday's $600,000 Jim Dandy Stakes drew only five entries, but the field doesn't lack for intrigue or first-class talent. Wood Memorial winner Vino Rosso is the even-money morning line favorite, followed by Tenfold, who took third in the Preakness and is getting 8-5 Jim Dandy Stakes odds. Flameaway (7-2) and Sporting Chance (8-1) also boast contenders' pedigrees, while the biggest long shot, Reride (12-1), has four wins in seven starts. Post time is 6:18 p.m. ET from Saratoga Race Course.



Before you make your 2018 Jim Dandy Stakes picks, you'll want to hear what Jody Demling has to say.



A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Jim Dandy Stakes 2018 on a mind-blowing streak: He has called nine of the past 14 Preakness winners.



Demling also nailed last year's Travers Stakes winner, West Coast, for SportsLine members. That's significant -- Saturday's Jim Dandy Stakes is a Travers prep race.



In last year's Travers, also at Saratoga, Demling said the Bob Baffert-trained West Coast would win even though he went off at 6-1 while Tapwrit entered as the favorite. The result: West Coast blew away the field in a 3 1/4-length win.



Anyone who follows Demling's advice is way, way up.



Now Demling has analyzed the 2018 Jim Dandy Stakes odds and released where he says each horse will finish.



We can tell you he's not high on Flameaway (7-2), saying the third-biggest favorite won't even hit the board. "Flameaway hasn't won since February and after finishing way back in the Kentucky Derby, he was sixth in the Ohio Derby," Demling told SportsLine.

Instead, Demling is extremely high on one of the two biggest long shots based on in-depth analysis of his Saratoga performances. He's sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.



Which horse wins the $600,000 Jim Dandy Stakes? And what major sleeper does Demling say contends? Check out the latest Jim Dandy Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's 2018 Jim Dandy Stakes picks.



Vino Rosso 1-1

Tenfold 8-5

Flameaway 7-2

Sporting Chance 8-1

Reride 12-1