2018 Kentucky Derby odds and predictions: Expert who has hit 9 straight Derbys releases picks

The Kentucky Derby, the year's first Triple Crown race, will be run May 5 at Churchill Downs. USATSI

The Kentucky Derby is the most wagered-upon horse race each year, and everyone from average Joes to professional bettors has an opinion on it. The 2018 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:46 p.m. ET on Saturday and Justify, trained by Bob Baffert and winner of this year's Arkansas Derby, is the 3-1 morning line favorite. Seven horses carry Kentucky Derby odds of 12-1 or lower in one of the most talented fields ever.

Before you bet the 144th Run for the Roses, you'll want to hear what Jody Demling has to say.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the 2018 Kentucky Derby on a mind-blowing streak: He has nailed nine straight Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races nine straight years.

Last year, he was all over Derby champ Always Dreaming when that horse was 6-1, long before he was the co-favorite, calling him "the best horse on the grounds."

Demling followed up his win last May by picking Tapwrit to edge Irish War Cry in the Belmont Stakes -- which is exactly what happened, enabling him to cash trifecta and superfecta bets for a monster payout.

Demling also nailed the Travers Stakes winner, West Coast, for SportsLine members. And he capped off 2017 by hitting the superfecta in the Breeders' Cup Classic.

To start off 2018, Demling called the top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup. Then, he called Noble Indy winning the Louisiana Derby over favorite My Boy Jack. He also nailed the top two finishers at the Arkansas Derby, Magnum Moon and Quip.

With major sports books already taking action, Demling has released his Kentucky Derby picks and listed where he believes all 20 horses will finish.

We can tell you he's not high on Magnum Moon, the third-biggest favorite at 6-1 Kentucky Derby odds.

"Magnum Moon is 4-for-4 and won the Arkansas Derby, but looked so green down the stretch," Demling told SportsLine. "The Kentucky Derby will not be an easy trip with so many horses, which will hurt his chances. Plus, he drew a tough post position at No. 16."

Magnum Moon is trailed by Todd Pletcher, but Demling says he'll barely crack the top 10. There are far better values in this year's Kentucky Derby field.

A shocker: My Boy Jack, listed at 30-1, makes a serious run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.



"My Boy Jack will be closing late in the Derby, which should have a very strong pace," Demling said. "He always runs a solid race and will pass plenty of tired horses late."



My Boy Jack, trained by J. Keith Desormeaux, will go off from the No. 10 post on Saturday. He has two wins in his last three starts and beat Telekinesis and Pony Up in last month's Lexington Stakes at Keeneland. Back him with confidence on your Kentucky Derby betting slips.

Demling is especially high on a monumental long shot that would net any backer a colossal windfall. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby? And what massive long shot does Demling say contends? Check out the latest Kentucky Derby odds from Churchill Downs below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby.

Justify (3-1)

Mendelssohn (5-1)

Magnum Moon (6-1)

Bolt d'Oro (8-1)

Audible (8-1)

Good Magic (12-1)

Vino Rosso (12-1)

Hofburg (20-1)

My Boy Jack (30-1)

Enticed (30-1)

Solomini (30-1)

Noble Indy (30-1)

Flameaway (30-1)

Free Drop Billy (30-1)

Promises Fulfilled (30-1)

Bravazo (50-1)

Lone Sailor (50-1)

Firenze Fire (50-1)

Instilled Regard (50-1)

Combatant (50-1)

Blended Citizen (50-1, also eligible)