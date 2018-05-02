2018 Kentucky Derby odds, predictions: Picks from expert who has nailed 9 straight Derbys

Everyone from average Joes to professional bettors will put down money on the Kentucky Derby, the most wagered-upon race of the year. At 6:46 p.m. ET on Saturday, the 2018 Kentucky Derby will run at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. The Bob Baffert-trained Justify, who won the $1 million Santa Anita Derby, is the Kentucky Derby favorite at 3-1. Mendelssohn, who took down the UAE Derby, is right behind him at 5-1 Kentucky Derby odds.

Before you bet the 144th Run for the Roses, you'll want to hear what Jody Demling has to say.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the 2018 Kentucky Derby on a mind-blowing streak: He has nailed nine straight Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races nine straight years.

Last year, he was all over Derby champ Always Dreaming when that horse was 6-1, long before he was the co-favorite, calling him "the best horse on the grounds."

Demling followed up his win last May by picking Tapwrit to edge Irish War Cry in the Belmont Stakes -- which is exactly what happened, enabling him to cash trifecta and superfecta bets for a monster payout.

Demling also nailed the Travers Stakes winner, West Coast, for SportsLine members. And he capped off 2017 by hitting the superfecta in the Breeders' Cup Classic.

To start off 2018, Demling called the top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup. Then, he called Noble Indy winning the Louisiana Derby over favorite My Boy Jack. He also nailed the top two finishers at the Arkansas Derby, Magnum Moon and Quip.

With major sports books already taking action, Demling has released his Kentucky Derby picks and listed where he believes all 20 horses will finish.

We can tell you he's not high on Audible, trained by Todd Pletcher and the fourth-biggest Kentucky Derby favorite at 8-1.



"When Audible won the Florida Derby as an 8-5 favorite, there wasn't a fast pace," Demling told SportsLine. "The Florida Derby also had a smaller field. In the Kentucky Derby, Audible is going to have to overcome more in a larger field and I don't think he can do that. The pace will be too fast for him."



Amazon is sponsoring Audible, which drew the No. 5 post, but there are much better betting values in the 2018 Kentucky Derby field.

A shocker: My Boy Jack, listed at 30-1, makes a serious run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.



"My Boy Jack will be closing late in the Derby, which should have a very strong pace," Demling said. "He always runs a solid race and will pass plenty of tired horses late."



Trained by Keith Desormeaux, My Boy Jack won the Lexington Stakes in Keeneland and also took down the Southwest Stakes at Oaklawn Park already this year. In between, he finished third in the Louisiana Derby. Back him with confidence on your Kentucky Derby betting slips.

Demling is especially high on a monumental long shot that would net any backer a colossal windfall. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby? And what massive long shot does Demling say contends? Check out the latest Kentucky Derby odds from Churchill Downs below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby.

Justify (3-1)

Mendelssohn (5-1)

Magnum Moon (6-1)

Bolt d'Oro (8-1)

Audible (8-1)

Good Magic (12-1)

Vino Rosso (12-1)

Hofburg (20-1)

My Boy Jack (30-1)

Enticed (30-1)

Solomini (30-1)

Noble Indy (30-1)

Flameaway (30-1)

Free Drop Billy (30-1)

Promises Fulfilled (30-1)

Bravazo (50-1)

Lone Sailor (50-1)

Firenze Fire (50-1)

Instilled Regard (50-1)

Combatant (50-1)

Blended Citizen (50-1, also eligible)