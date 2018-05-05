2018 Kentucky Derby predictions: Expert picks for win, place, show, trifecta and superfecta

So which horses do you take? And in what combinations? Visit SportsLine to get Demling's picks for the Derby-Oaks double, win, place and show as well as his trifecta and superfecta bets for the Kentucky Derby.

The 2018 Kentucky Derby features a wide-open field ... at least that's what many people think. Seven horses are listed 10-1 odds or better and trainers Bob Baffert, Chad Brown and Todd Pletcher all have skin in the game.

The Run for the Roses is the most prestigious horse race of the year and will crown its 144th champion on Saturday at Churchill Downs. And if a horse wins the Derby, Preakness and Belmont like American Pharaoh did in 2015, it means a place in history as a Triple Crown winner.

There's a method to picking which horses to focus on for trifecta and superfecta bets in a Kentucky Derby like this, and horse racing guru Jody Demling knows what it is.

More Kentucky Derby: Post draws, contenders | How to watch | History at Churchill Downs

At last year's Kentucky Derby, Demling won his ninth straight Derby-Oaks double -- he held a ticket with the winners of both races for the ninth straight year.

At the Preakness, he was all over Cloud Computing, who won as an upset favorite. Demling then said Tapwrit would edge Irish War Cry in the Belmont Stakes, which was exactly what happened. He closed out last year by hitting the superfecta in the Breeders' Cup Classic.

Here's a refresher on those bet types from horse racing guru Jody Demling:

Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. This paid over $4,000 on a $0.50 bet at last year's Kentucky Derby.

Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. This paid over $75,000 in last year's Kentucky Derby on a $1 bet, the minimum at Churchill Downs for a superfecta.

While Demling has no quibbles with the favorite status of Justify (3-1), he plans to hold tickets with Bolt d'Oro (8-1) and Good Magic (12-1), plus two double-digit underdogs.

Demling has specific recommendations for win, place, show, trifecta and superfecta so you can cover all your bases at the Kentucky Derby 2018. And he's sharing them over at SportsLine.