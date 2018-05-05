2018 Kentucky Derby: Prize purses, schedule, previous winners, history of Churchill Downs
How much does the winner take home on Saturday? We've got it all right here
It is finally Kentucky Derby Day. One of the most anticipated sporting spectacles of the year has arrived and brings with it 20 new horses looking to start their run at the Triple Crown.
What is the Derby, exactly, though? And when did it start? Was it always as popular with celebrity guests? And who are the best horses and jockeys of the last few years?
Good thing you came here, because we've answered all those great questions in our 2018 Kentucky Derby guide -- a look back at the history of the "Run for the Roses."
When is the 2018 Kentucky Derby?
First thing's first: If you're here to find information about this year's race, you'll want to check out our guide on how to watch this weekend's event. The short answer is: Saturday, May 5. But again, be sure to peruse our guide for more on the time and location of the Derby, as well as how you can watch it on TV or through a stream.
What is the Kentucky Derby?
This is kind of an important one. And you don't have to be ashamed if you're wondering, because the Derby, contrary to some opinions, isn't just any old horse race, and it also isn't just a celebrity fashion show.
Horse racing was popularized as a sport all the way back in the 16th century, according to some records, and it came to America by way of the British, who held their first-ever annual race, the four-mile Kiplingcotes Derby, in March of 1519.
Since North America took up racing for itself, the Kentucky Derby has become the continent's most heavily attended Derby of the year, pitting three-year-old Thoroughbred horses against each other on a one-and-a-quarter-mile track. The race is a Grade I stakes event, meaning it's on the highest level of North American competition.
The Kentucky Derby is also the first of a three-part race series deemed the American Triple Crown, preceding the Preakness and Belmont Stakes. Even though it isn't the culminating race of the Triple Crown, it is regularly touted as the most popular and best-attended of the bunch, whether for its history of draping a blanket of roses on the winning horse or its blink-and-you'll-miss-it speed (hence the "Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports" moniker).
In simpler terms, it's like the Super Bowl, at least in terms of spotlight, for horse racing -- and it features "hot-blooded, high-spirited" horses bred specifically for racing. That's mostly why the Derby, much like the Super Bowl and other major sporting events, attracts both an unmatched betting crowd and an audience chock-full of celebrities, many of whom carry on the Derby tradition of sporting luxurious outfits and/or elaborate hats.
When did the Kentucky Derby start?
The first annual Derby started taking shape around 1872, when the grandson of William Clark (the Clark of the Lewis and Clark expedition) took inspiration from France's French Jockey Club and England's Epsom Derby, a three-year-old Thoroughbred race dating back to the 1700s, to organize the Louisville Jockey Club in his home state of Kentucky.
With land donated from John and Henry Churchill, whose names are now commemorated through the Derby's famous Churchill Downs track, Clark gathered a field of 15 horses for the first-ever race in 1875.
Has anything changed since the first Kentucky Derby?
While the location of the Derby has stayed the same, the first 21 races were actually conducted on a one-and-a-half-mile track. It wasn't until 1896 that the current distance (1.25 miles, or 2 kilometers) was implemented.
Otherwise, there hasn't been a whole lot of tinkering with the Derby format. The race is still held at Churchill Downs in Louisville on the first Saturday of every May. The blanket of roses is still draped over the winning horse. Crowds are still pouring in with fancy attire.
How much money do Kentucky Derby winners take home?
The current Derby purse is $2 million, and the winner is guaranteed 62 percent (or $1.24 million) of that. The $2-million total is split between the top five finishers this year, which marks the first time since 1996 that a race will feature more than $1 million in guaranteed total prizes, as ESPN reported in January.
Back in 1954, as DerbyCraze.com noted, the race's purse exceeded $100,000 for the first time.
Who's won the Kentucky Derby in previous years?
Here's a look at all of the previous Derby winners, their jockeys and trainers, plus their winning times:
|YEAR
|WINNER
|JOCKEY
|TRAINER
|OWNER
|TIME
|2017
|Always Dreaming
|John R. Velazquez
|Todd Pletcher
|Brooklyn Boyz Stables
|2:03.59
|2016
|Nyquist
|Mario Gutierrez
|Doug F. O'Neill
|Reddam Racing LLC
|2:01:31
|2015
|American Pharoah
|Victor Espinoza
|Bob Baffert
|Ahmed Zayat
|2:03.02
|2014
|California Chrome
|Victor Espinoza
|Art Sherman
|Steve and Carolyn Coburn & Perry and Denise Martin
|2:03.66
|2013
|Orb
|Joel Rosario
|Claude R. "Shug" McGaughey III
|Stuart Janney III & Phipps Stable (Ogden Mills "Dinny" Phipps)
|2:02.89
|2012
|I'll Have Another
|Mario Gutierrez
|Doug O'Neill
|J. Paul Reddam
|2:01.83
|2011
|Animal Kingdom
|John Velazquez
|H. Graham Motion
|Team Valor International
|2:02.04
|2010
|Super Saver
|Calvin Borel
|Todd Pletcher
|WinStar Farm LLC.
|2:04.45
|2009
|Mine That Bird
|Calvin Borel
|Bennie Woolley Jr.
|Double Eagle Ranch & Bueno Suerte Equine
|2:02.66
|2008
|Big Brown
|Kent Desormeaux
|Richard Dutrow, Jr.
|IEAH Stable (Michael Iavarone) and Paul P. Pompa Jr.
|2:01.82
|2007
|Street Sense
|Calvin Borel
|Carl Nafzger
|James B. Tafel
|2:02.17
|2006
|Barbaro
|Edgar Prado
|Michael Matz
|Lael Stables (Roy & Gretchen Jackson)
|2:01.36
|2005
|Giacomo
|Mike Smith
|John Shirreffs
|Mr. & Mrs. Jerome S. Moss
|2:02.75
|2004
|Smarty Jones
|Stewart Elliott
|John Servis
|Someday Farm
|2:04.06
|2003
|Funny Cide
|José Santos
|Barclay Tagg
|Sackatoga Stable (Jackson Knowlton)
|2:01.19
|2002
|War Emblem
|Victor Espinoza
|Bob Baffert
|The Thoroughbred Corporation
|2:01.13
|2001
|Monarchos
|Jorge Chavez
|John T. Ward, Jr.
|John C. Oxley
|1:59.97
|2000
|Fusaichi Pegasus
|Kent Desormeaux
|Neil D. Drysdale
|Fusao Sekiguchi
|2:01
|1999
|Charismatic
|Chris Antley
|D. Wayne Lukas
|Robert B. & Beverly J. Lewis
|2:03.29
|1998
|Real Quiet
|Kent Desormeaux
|Bob Baffert
|Mike Pegram
|2:02 1/5
|1997
|Silver Charm
|Gary Stevens
|Bob Baffert
|Robert B. & Beverly J. Lewis
|2:02 2/5
|1996
|Grindstone
|Jerry Bailey
|D. Wayne Lukas
|Overbrook Farm
|2:01
|1995
|Thunder Gulch
|Gary Stevens
|D. Wayne Lukas
|Michael Tabor
|2:01 1/5
|1994
|Go for Gin
|Chris McCarron
|Nick Zito
|William J. Condren & Joseph M. Cornacchia
|2:03 3/5
|1993
|Sea Hero
|Jerry Bailey
|MacKenzie "Mack" Miller
|Rokeby Stable
|2:02
|1992
|Lil E. Tee
|Pat Day
|Lynn Whiting
|W. Cal Partee
|2:03
|1991
|Strike the Gold
|Chris Antley
|Nick Zito
|BCC Stable
|2:03
|1990
|Unbridled
|Craig Perret
|Carl Nafzger
|Frances A. Genter
|2:02
|1989
|Sunday Silence
|Patrick Valenzuela
|Charles Edward Whittingham
|H-G-W Partners
|2:05
|1988
|Winning Colors
|Gary Stevens
|D. Wayne Lukas
|Eugene V. Klein
|2:02 1/5
|1987
|Alysheba
|Chris McCarron
|Charles "Jack" Van Berg
|D. & P. Scharbauer
|2:03
|1986
|Ferdinand
|William Shoemaker
|Charles Edward Whittingham
|Elizabeth A. Keck
|2:02 4/5
|1985
|Spend a Buck
|Angel Cordero, Jr.
|Cam Gambolati
|Dennis Diaz
|2:00 1/5
|1984
|Swale
|Laffit Pincay, Jr.
|Woodford C. Stephens
|Claiborne Farm
|2:02 2/5
|1983
|Sunny's Halo
|Eddie Delahoussaye
|David C. Cross, Jr.
|D. J. Foster Stable
|2:02 1/5
|1982
|Gato Del Sol
|Eddie Delahoussaye
|Edwin J. Gregson
|Hancock & Peters
|2:02 2/5
|1981
|Pleasant Colony
|Jorge Velasquez
|John P. Campo
|Buckland Farm
|2:02
|1980
|Genuine Risk
|Jacinto Vasquez
|LeRoy Jolley
|Diana M. Firestone
|2:02
|1979
|Spectacular Bid
|Ronnie Franklin
|Grover Delp
|Hawksworth Farm
|2:02 2/5
|1978
|Affirmed
|Steve Cauthen
|Lazaro Barrera
|Harbor View Farm
|2:01 1/5
|1977
|Seattle Slew
|Jean Cruguet
|Wm. H. Turner, Jr.
|Karen L. Taylor
|2:02 1/5
|1976
|Bold Forbes
|Angel Cordero, Jr.
|Lazaro Barrera
|E. Rodriguez Tizol
|2:01 3/5
|1975
|Foolish Pleasure
|Jacinto Vasquez
|LeRoy Jolley
|John L. Greer
|2:02
|1974
|Cannonade
|Angel Cordero, Jr.
|Woodford C. Stephens
|John M. Olin
|2:04
|1973
|Secretariat
|Ron Turcotte
|Lucien Laurin
|Meadow Stable
|1:59 2/5
|1972
|Riva Ridge
|Ron Turcotte
|Lucien Laurin
|Meadow Stud
|2:01 4/5
|1971
|Canonero II
|Gustavo Avila
|Juan Arias
|Edgar Caibett
|2:03 1/5
|1970
|Dust Commander
|Mike Manganello
|Don Combs
|Robert E. Lehmann
|2:03 2/5
|1969
|Majestic Prince
|William Hartack
|John Longden
|Frank M. McMahon
|2:01 4/5
|1968
|Forward Pass
|Ismael Valenzuela
|Henry Forrest
|Calumet Farm
|2:02 1/5
|1967
|Proud Clarion
|Robert Ussery
|Loyd Gentry, Jr.
|Darby Dan Farm
|2:00 3/5
|1966
|Kauai King
|Don Brumfield
|Henry Forrest
|Ford Stable
|2:02
|1965
|Lucky Debonair
|William Shoemaker
|Frank Catrone
|Ada L. Rice
|2:01 1/5
|1964
|Northern Dancer
|William Hartack
|Horatio Luro
|Windfields Farm
|2:00
|1963
|Chateaugay
|Braulio Baeza
|James P. Conway
|Darby Dan Farm
|2:01 4/5
|1962
|Decidedly
|William Hartack
|Horatio Luro
|El Peco Ranch
|2:00 2/5
|1961
|Carry Back
|John Sellers
|Jack Price
|Katherine Price
|2:04
|1960
|Venetian Way
|William Hartack
|Victor J. Sovinski
|Sunny Blue Farm
|2:02 2/5
|1959
|Tomy Lee
|William Shoemaker
|Frank E. Childs
|Fred & Juliette Turner
|2:02 1/5
|1958
|Tim Tam
|Ismael Valenzuela
|H. A. Jones
|Calumet Farm
|2:05
|1957
|Iron Liege
|William Hartack
|H. A. Jones
|Calumet Farm
|2:01 1/5
|1956
|Needles
|David Erb
|Hugh Fontaine
|D & H Stable
|2:03 2/5
|1955
|Swaps
|William Shoemaker
|M. A. Tenney
|Rex C. Ellsworth
|2:01 4/5
|1954
|Determine
|Raymond York
|William Molter
|Andrew J. Crevolin
|2:03
|1953
|Dark Star
|Henry Moreno
|Eddie Hayward
|Cain Hoy Stable
|2:02
|1952
|Hill Gail
|Eddie Arcaro
|Ben A. Jones
|Calumet Farm
|2:01 3/5
|1951
|Count Turf
|Conn McCreary
|Sol Rutchick
|Jack J. Amiel
|2:02 3/5
|1950
|Middleground
|William Boland
|Max Hirsch
|King Ranch
|2:01 3/5
|1949
|Ponder
|Steve Brooks
|Ben A. Jones
|Calumet Farm
|2:04 1/5
|1948
|Citation
|Eddie Arcaro
|Ben A. Jones
|Calumet Farm
|2:05 2/5
|1947
|Jet Pilot
|Eric Guerin
|Tom Smith
|Maine Chance Farm
|2:06 4/5
|1946
|Assault
|Warren Mehrtens
|Max Hirsch
|King Ranch
|2:06 3/5
|1945
|Hoop Jr.
|Eddie Arcaro
|Ivan H. Parke
|Fred W. Hooper
|2:07
|1944
|Pensive
|Conn McCreary
|Ben A. Jones
|Calumet Farm
|2:04 1/5
|1943
|Count Fleet
|John Longden
|G. D. Cameron
|Fannie Hertz
|2:04
|1942
|Shut Out
|Wayne D. Wright
|John Milton Gaver, Sr.
|Greentree Stable
|2:04 2/5
|1941
|Whirlaway
|Eddie Arcaro
|Ben A. Jones
|Calumet Farm
|2:01 2/5
|1940
|Gallahadion
|Carroll Bierman
|Roy Waldron
|Milky Way Farm
|2:05
|1939
|Johnstown
|James Stout
|Jame Fitzsimmons
|Belair Stud
|2:03 2/5
|1938
|Lawrin
|Eddie Arcaro
|Ben A. Jones
|Herbert M. Woolf
|2:04 4/5
|1937
|War Admiral
|Charle Kurtsinger
|George Conway
|Glen Riddle Farm
|2:03 1/5
|1936
|Bold Venture
|Ira Hanford
|Max Hirsch
|Morton L. Schwartz
|2:03 3/5
|1935
|Omaha
|William Saunders
|Jame Fitzsimmons
|Belair Stud
|2:05
|1934
|Cavalcade
|Mack Garner
|Robert A. Smith
|Brookmeade Stable
|2:04
|1933
|Brokers Tip
|Don Meade
|Herbert John Thompson
|Edward R. Bradley
|2:06 4/5
|1932
|Burgoo King
|Basil James
|Herbert John Thompson
|Edward R. Bradley
|2:05 1/5
|1931
|Twenty Grand
|Charle Kurtsinger
|James Rowe, Jr.
|Greentree Stable
|2:01 4/5
|1930
|Gallant Fox
|Earl Sande
|Jame Fitzsimmons
|Belair Stud
|2:07 3/5
|1929
|Clyde Van Dusen
|Linus McAtee
|Clyde Van Dusen
|Herbert P. Gardner
|2:10 4/5
|1928
|Reigh Count
|Charle Lang
|Bert Michell
|Fannie Hertz
|2:10 2/5
|1927
|Whiskery
|Linus McAtee
|Fred Hopkins
|Harry P. Whitney
|2:06
|1926
|Bubbling Over
|Albert Johnson
|Herbert John Thompson
|Edward R. Bradley
|2:03 4/5
|1925
|Flying Ebony
|Earl Sande
|William Duke
|Gifford A. Cochran
|2:07 3/5
|1924
|Black Gold
|John D. Mooney
|Hanly Webb
|Rosa M. Hoots
|2:05 1/5
|1923
|Zev
|Earl Sande
|D. J. Leary
|Rancocas Stable
|2:05 2/5
|1922
|Morvich
|Albert Johnson
|Fred Burlew
|Benjamin Block
|2:04 3/5
|1921
|Behave Yourself
|Charles Thompson
|Herbert John Thompson
|Edward R. Bradley
|2:04 1/5
|1920
|Paul Jones
|Ted Rice
|William Garth
|Ral Parr
|2:09
|1919
|Sir Barton
|John Loftus
|H. Guy Bedwell
|J. K. L. Ross
|2:09 4/5
|1918
|Exterminator
|William Knapp
|Henry McDaniel
|Willis Sharpe Kilmer
|2:10 4/5
|1917
|Omar Khayyam
|Charles Borel
|C. T. Patterson
|Billings & Johnson
|2:04 3/5
|1916
|George Smith
|John Loftus
|Hollie Hughes
|John Sanford
|2:04
|1915
|Regret
|Joe Notter
|James Rowe, Sr.
|Harry P. Whitney
|2:05 2/5
|1914
|Old Rosebud
|John McCabe
|Frank D. Weir
|Hamilton C. Applegate
|2:03 2/5
|1913
|Donerail
|Roscoe Goose
|Thomas P. Hayes
|Thomas P. Hayes
|2:04 4/5
|1912
|Worth
|Carroll Hugh Shilling
|Frank M. Taylor
|Henry C. Hallenbeck
|2:09 2/5
|1911
|Meridian
|George Archibald
|Albert Ewing
|Richard F. Carman
|2:05
|1910
|Donau
|Robert Herbert
|George Ham
|William Gerst
|2:06 2/5
|1909
|Wintergreen
|Vincent Powers
|Charles Mack
|Jerome B. Respess
|2:08 1/5
|1908
|Stone Street
|Arthur Pickens
|J. W. Hall
|C. E. & J. W. Hamilton
|2:15 1/5
|1907
|Pink Star
|Andy Minder
|W. H. Fizer
|J. Hal Woodford
|2:12 3/5
|1906
|Sir Huon
|Roscoe Troxler
|Pete Coyne
|Bashford Manor Stable
|2:08 4/5
|1905
|Agile
|Jack Martin
|Robert Tucker
|Samuel S. Brown
|2:10 3/4
|1904
|Elwood
|Frank Prior
|Charle E. Durnell
|Mrs. C. E. Durnell
|2:08 1/2
|1903
|Judge Himes
|Harold Booker
|John P. Mayberry
|Charles R. Ellison
|2:09
|1902
|Alan-a-Dale
|Jimmy Winkfield
|Thomas Clay McDowell
|Thomas Clay McDowell
|2:08 3/4
|1901
|His Eminence
|Jimmy Winkfield
|Frank B. Van Meter
|Frank B. Van Meter
|2:07 3/4
|1900
|Lieut. Gibson
|Jimmy Boland
|Charles Hughes
|Charles H. Smith
|2:06 1/2
|1899
|Manuel
|Fred Taral
|Robert Walden
|A. H. & D. H. Morris
|2:12
|1898
|Plaudit
|Willie Simms
|John E. Madden
|John E. Madden
|2:09
|1897
|Typhoon II
|Buttons Garner
|J. C. Cahn
|J. C. Cahn
|2:12 1/2
|1896
|Ben Brush
|Willie Simms
|Hardy Campbell, Jr.
|Mike F. Dwyer
|2:07 3/4
|1895
|Halma
|Soup Perkins
|Byron McClelland
|Byron McClelland
|2:37 1/2
|1894
|Chant
|Frank Goodale
|H. Eugene Leigh
|Leigh & Rose
|2:41
|1893
|Lookout
|Eddie Kunze
|William McDaniel
|Cushing & Orth
|2:39 1/4
|1892
|Azra
|Alonzo Clayton
|John H. Morris
|Bashford Manor Stable
|2:41 1/2
|1891
|Kingman
|Isaac Murphy
|Dud Allen
|Jacobin Stable
|2:52 1/4
|1890
|Riley
|Isaac Murphy
|Edward Corrigan
|Edward Corrigan
|2:45
|1889
|Spokane
|Thomas Kiley
|John Rodegap
|Noah Armstrong
|2:34 1/2
|1888
|Macbeth II
|George Covington
|John Campbell
|Chicago Stable
|2:38 1/4
|1887
|Montrose
|Isaac Lewis
|John McGinty
|Labold Brothers
|2:39 1/4
|1886
|Ben Ali
|Paul Duffy
|Jim Murphy
|J. B. A. Haggin
|2:36 1/2
|1885
|Joe Cotton
|Erkine Henderson
|Abe Perry
|James T. Williams
|2:37 1/4
|1884
|Buchanan
|Isaac Murphy
|William Bird
|William Cottrill
|2:40 1/4
|1883
|Leonatus
|William Donohue
|Raleigh Colston
|Chinn & Morgan
|2:43
|1882
|Apollo
|Babe Hurd
|Green B. Morris
|Morris & Patton
|2:40 1/4
|1881
|Hindoo
|James McLaughlin
|James G. Rowe, Sr.
|Dwyer Bros. Stable
|2:40
|1880
|Fonso
|George Garret Lewis
|Tice Hutsell
|J. Snell Shawhan
|2:37 1/2
|1879
|Lord Murphy
|Charlie Shauer
|George Rice
|Darden & Co
|2:37
|1878
|Day Star
|Jimmy Carter
|Lee Paul
|T. J. Nichols
|2:37 1/4
|1877
|Baden-Baden
|William Walker
|Edward D. Brown
|Daniel Swigert
|2:38
|1876
|Vagrant
|Bobby Swim
|James Williams
|William Astor, Jr.
|2:38 1/4
|1875
|Aristides
|Oliver Lewis
|Ansel Williamson
|Hal P. McGrath
|2:37 3/4
