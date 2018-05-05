2018 Kentucky Derby results: Live coverage, updates, post time, contenders, horses, odds, field

The 144th Run for the Roses is finally here. The Kentucky Derby is just a few hours away and all 20 horses are in the paddock getting ready for the biggest event in all of horse racing. And it all goes down at Churchill Downs on Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky. Justify has been the betting favorite all week with wins in his only three races, including the Santa Anita Derby in April.

Post time is set for 6:50 p.m. ET from the race track with favorites Justify, Mendelssohn, Good Magic and the rest of the field set to hit what is expected to be a muddy track. Here's the full field with odds from KentuckyDerby.com: 1. Firenze Fire (66-1), 2. Free Drop Billy (35-1), 3. Promises Fulfilled (50-1), 4. Flameaway (45-1), 5. Audible (13-2), 6. Good Magic (8-1), 7. Justify (7-2), 8. Lone Sailor (50-1), 9. Hofburg (15-1), 10. My Boy Jack (18-1), 11. Bolt d'Oro (17-2), 12. Enticed (25-1), 13. Bravazo (60-1), 14. Mendelssohn (7-2), 15. Instilled Regard (60-1), 16. Magnum Moon (15-2), 17. Solomini (22-1), 18. Vino Rosso (12-1), 19. Noble Indy (30-1), 20. Combatant (66-1).

