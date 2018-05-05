2018 Kentucky Derby results: Live updates, coverage, post time, contenders, horses, odds, field
Follow along with CBS Sports updates from Churchill Downs for the 144th Run for the Roses
The 144th Run for the Roses is finally here. The Kentucky Derby is just hours away now and all 20 horses are in the paddock getting ready for the biggest event in all of horse racing. It all goes down at Churchill Downs on Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky. Justify has been the betting favorite all week with wins in his only three races, including the Santa Anita Derby in April.
More Kentucky Derby: Will Justify win? | How to watch | Expert picks
Post time is set for 6:50 p.m. ET from the race track with favorites Justify, Mendelssohn, Good Magic and the rest of the field set to hit what is expected to be a muddy track. Here's the full field with odds from Kentuckyderby.com:
Kentucky Derby post draw, updated odds
|Post
|Horse
|Odds
1
Firenze Fire
62-1
2
Free Drop Billy
41-1
3
Promises Fulfilled
47-1
4
Flameaway
50-1
5
Audible
6-1
6
Good Magic
8-1
7
Justify
7-2
8
Lone Sailor
29-1
9
Hofburg
24-1
10
My Boy Jack
5-1
11
Bolt d'Oro
8-1
12
Enticed
54-1
13
Bravazo
68-1
14
Mendelssohn
6-1
15
Instilled Regard
99-1
16
Magnum Moon
13-1
17
Solomini
65-1
18
Vino Rosso
14-1
19
Noble Indy
55-1
20
Combatant
77-1
You can follow along with all the action from Churchill Downs with our live blog and updates below. If you can't see the blog, please click here.
