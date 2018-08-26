2018 Little League World Series scores, bracket: Hawaii blanks South Korea to win LLWS

Sixteen teams entered Williamsport, Penn. seeking a Little League World Series title, and on Sunday a champion was crowned. Honolulu, Hawaii, representing the West region and winners of the United States bracket, shut out South Korea, representing the Asia-Pacific, to take home the 2018 LLWS title.

Honolulu kept South Korea scoreless and scored on a Mana Lau Kong home solo home run and added two more on a wild pitch and error to secure a 3-0 win. It's the third time Hawaii has won the Little League World Series championship, and the first time in 10 years. It's also the first time the city of Honolulu has won it all.

Below you'll find the full results and scores of this year's tournament.

Click here for the final Lilttle League World Series bracket.

Thursday, Aug. 16 (Round 1)

Game 1: Asia-Pacific 4, Caribbean 2



Game 2: Mid-Atlantic 5, Midwest 2



Game 3: Mexico 3, Australia 2

Game 4: Southwest 3, New England 1

Friday, Aug. 17 (Round 1)

Game 5: Japan 11, Europe/Africa 1

Game 6: Great Lakes 5, Northwest 4

Game 7: Latin America 8, Canada 3



Game 8: West 2, Southeast 0 in 11 innings



Saturday, Aug. 18 (Round 2 -- loser's bracket)

Game 9: Caribbean 6, Australia 0



Game 10: Midwest 9, New England 5



Game 11: Canada 2, Europe/Africa 1



Game 12: Southeast 3, Northwest 0



Sunday, Aug. 19 (Round 2 -- winner's bracket)

Game 13: Asia-Pacific 5, Mexico 1



Game 14: Mid-Atlantic 2, Southwest 1



Game 15: Japan 4, Latin America 2



Game 16: West 8, Great Lakes 3



Monday, Aug. 20 (Round 3)

Game A New England 15, Australia 0



Game 17: Caribbean 3, Latin America 1



Game 18: Great Lakes 5, Midwest 4



Game 19: Canada 6, Mexico 4



Game 20: Southeast 7, Southwest 6



Wednesday, Aug. 22 (Quarterfinals)

Game 21: Caribbean 9, Canada 4



Game 22: Southeast 4, Great Lakes 3

Game 23: Asia-Pacific 10, Japan 0



Game 24: West 10, Mid-Atlantic 0



Thursday, Aug. 23 (Quarterfinals)

Game 25: Japan 1, Caribbean 0



Game 26: Southeast 7, Mid-Atlantic 3



Saturday, Aug. 25 (Semifinals)

Game 27: Asia-Pacific 2, Japan 1



Game 28: U.S. Championship Game: West 3, Southeast 0



Sunday, Aug. 26 (Championship and third-place game)