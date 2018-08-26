2018 Little League World Series scores, bracket: Hawaii blanks South Korea to win LLWS
Honolulu brings home the 2018 Little League World Series title thanks to a 3-0 over South Korea
Sixteen teams entered Williamsport, Penn. seeking a Little League World Series title, and on Sunday a champion was crowned. Honolulu, Hawaii, representing the West region and winners of the United States bracket, shut out South Korea, representing the Asia-Pacific, to take home the 2018 LLWS title.
Honolulu kept South Korea scoreless and scored on a Mana Lau Kong home solo home run and added two more on a wild pitch and error to secure a 3-0 win. It's the third time Hawaii has won the Little League World Series championship, and the first time in 10 years. It's also the first time the city of Honolulu has won it all.
Below you'll find the full results and scores of this year's tournament.
Click here for the final Lilttle League World Series bracket.
Thursday, Aug. 16 (Round 1)
- Game 1: Asia-Pacific 4, Caribbean 2
- Game 2: Mid-Atlantic 5, Midwest 2
- Game 3: Mexico 3, Australia 2
- Game 4: Southwest 3, New England 1
Friday, Aug. 17 (Round 1)
- Game 5: Japan 11, Europe/Africa 1
- Game 6: Great Lakes 5, Northwest 4
- Game 7: Latin America 8, Canada 3
- Game 8: West 2, Southeast 0 in 11 innings
Saturday, Aug. 18 (Round 2 -- loser's bracket)
- Game 9: Caribbean 6, Australia 0
- Game 10: Midwest 9, New England 5
- Game 11: Canada 2, Europe/Africa 1
- Game 12: Southeast 3, Northwest 0
Sunday, Aug. 19 (Round 2 -- winner's bracket)
- Game 13: Asia-Pacific 5, Mexico 1
- Game 14: Mid-Atlantic 2, Southwest 1
- Game 15: Japan 4, Latin America 2
- Game 16: West 8, Great Lakes 3
Monday, Aug. 20 (Round 3)
- Game A New England 15, Australia 0
- Game 17: Caribbean 3, Latin America 1
- Game 18: Great Lakes 5, Midwest 4
- Game 19: Canada 6, Mexico 4
- Game 20: Southeast 7, Southwest 6
Wednesday, Aug. 22 (Quarterfinals)
- Game 21: Caribbean 9, Canada 4
- Game 22: Southeast 4, Great Lakes 3
- Game 23: Asia-Pacific 10, Japan 0
- Game 24: West 10, Mid-Atlantic 0
Thursday, Aug. 23 (Quarterfinals)
- Game 25: Japan 1, Caribbean 0
- Game 26: Southeast 7, Mid-Atlantic 3
Saturday, Aug. 25 (Semifinals)
- Game 27: Asia-Pacific 2, Japan 1
- Game 28: U.S. Championship Game: West 3, Southeast 0
Sunday, Aug. 26 (Championship and third-place game)
- Game 29 (Consolation): Japan 8, Southeast 2
- Championship Game: West 3, Asia-Pacific 0
-
Deadly shooting at 'Madden' tourney
A gunman opened fired at a 'Madden 19' tournament in Jacksonville, Fla.
-
McCain remembered by sports world
McCain, 81, passed away Saturday following a yearlong battle with brain cancer
-
Watch LLWS World Championship
Only six teams are in the running to become world champions
-
Travers Stakes 2018 odds, picks, lineup
Hank Goldberg won big at the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont
-
WNBA DFS: Best Aug. 26 DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Travers Stakes odds, picks, best bets
Jody Demling was all over West Coast winning the Travers Stakes last year