2018 Metropolitan Handicap odds, predictions: Expert who hit ninth Preakness makes Met Mile picks

The quest for the Triple Crown concludes in Elmont, New York, on Saturday. But before that big race, there's a large undercard at Belmont Park, with no race bigger than the 125th running of the Metropolitan Handicap, also known as the Met Mile. Mind Your Biscuits is the 5-2 morning line favorite, but there could be as many as four other horses in at 5-1 or lower in the 2018 Metropolitan Handicap odds.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the weekend on a hot streak.

Demling followed up last year's Kentucky Derby win by successfully calling Cloud Computing as one of his long shots with a chance to win the Preakness. Sure enough, Cloud Computer galloped to victory as a 13-1 long shot last year.

After hitting the Travers Stakes winner and top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup, Demling called Noble Indy winning the Louisiana Derby over favorite My Boy Jack. He also nailed the top two finishers at the Arkansas Derby and predicted the 1-2 finish of the Man O' War Stakes. And at the Preakness, he backed Justify despite a heel injury.

The Met Mile is not only a race of 11 all-graded horses and the second-richest of the weekend at $1.2 million, but the winner becomes an automatic qualifier for the Breeders Cup on Nov. 3 at Churchill Downs.

We can tell you he's not high on Bolt d'Oro, a Triple Crown favorite before the Kentucky Derby, and one of those horses posted at 4-1.

"The 3-year-old was one of the top horses on the Triple Crown trail heading into the Derby," Demling told SportsLine. "He's making his first start against older competition and gets a new jockey for the third straight trip. He's talented but can't beat the older horses just yet."

He's not worth the odds he's getting in this ultra-competitive field.

