2018 Monaco F1 Grand Prix results: Daniel Ricciardo wins from pole, Lewis Hamilton finishes third

Daniel Ricciardo fended off Sebastian Vettel and a power issue on Sunday to win the Monaco Grand Prix after starting on the pole. Championship leader Lewis Hamilton finished the race third behind Vettel.

The win is Ricciardo's second of the season and seventh of his career. He won at the Chinese GP last month and now stands third in the race for the Formula One title. Ricciardo nearly won at Monaco two years ago from the pole, but a tough pit stop hindered his opportunity.

RIC: "I felt a loss of power and I thought the race was done... this was two years in the making, I finally feel like this is redemption!" #MonacoGP 🇲🇨 #F1 pic.twitter.com/iWTXVmiluv — Formula 1 (@F1) May 27, 2018

Kimi Raikkonen finished the race fourth in front of Valtteri Bottas and Esteban Ocon. Ricciardo's Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen started from the rear after crashing in practice but was able to climb inside the top 10 to finish ninth.

Towards the end of the race, the virtual safety car had to come out onto the track. The safety car forces drivers to slow down and was sent out after Charles Leclerc suffered a brake issue and crashed into Brendon Hartley.

⚠️VIRTUAL SAFETY CAR (LAP 72/78)



Home hero Leclerc slams into the back of Hartley, and both are out!



LEC: "Brakes went completely off"#MonacoGP 🇲🇨 #F1 pic.twitter.com/OjvOQ4JrUa — Formula 1 (@F1) May 27, 2018

2018 Monaco Grand Prix results