2018 Monaco F1 Grand Prix results: Daniel Ricciardo wins from pole, Lewis Hamilton finishes third
Full results from the 2018 Monaco Grand Prix
Daniel Ricciardo fended off Sebastian Vettel and a power issue on Sunday to win the Monaco Grand Prix after starting on the pole. Championship leader Lewis Hamilton finished the race third behind Vettel.
The win is Ricciardo's second of the season and seventh of his career. He won at the Chinese GP last month and now stands third in the race for the Formula One title. Ricciardo nearly won at Monaco two years ago from the pole, but a tough pit stop hindered his opportunity.
Kimi Raikkonen finished the race fourth in front of Valtteri Bottas and Esteban Ocon. Ricciardo's Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen started from the rear after crashing in practice but was able to climb inside the top 10 to finish ninth.
Towards the end of the race, the virtual safety car had to come out onto the track. The safety car forces drivers to slow down and was sent out after Charles Leclerc suffered a brake issue and crashed into Brendon Hartley.
2018 Monaco Grand Prix results
- Daniel Ricciardo
- Sebastian Vettel
- Lewis Hamilton
- Kimi Raikkonen
- Valtteri Bottas
- Esteban Ocon
- Pierre Gasly
- Nico Hulkenberg
- Max Verstappen
- Carlos Sainz Jr.
- Marcus Ericsson
- Sergio Perez
- Kevin Magnussen
- Stoffel Vandoorne
- Romain Grosjean
- Sergey Sirotkin
- Lance Stroll
- Brendon Hartley
- Charles Leclerc
- Fernando Alonso
