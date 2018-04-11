2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season schedule: Bristol Motor Speedway is up next
Here's everything you need to follow the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series as it rolls toward the playoffs
The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season is in full swing as drivers look to secure their spot in the playoffs. Drivers can clinch a berth in the Round of 16 with a win at any of the tracks (excluding the All-Star Race) through the September 9th race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
If there are less than 16 winners by the time the playoffs kick off on September 16th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the rest of the field will be decided by points accumulated through stages across the season. Once the playoffs begin, drivers can either advance to the Rounds of 12 and 8 through wins and merit. The top 4 drivers will advance to the Championship in Homestead-Miami in late November.
Below is a list of events for NASCAR's Cup Series this season including the playoffs.
Next Race: Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway
Location: Bristol Motor Speedway
Date: Sunday, April 15
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Length: 500 laps/266.5 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 125
Stage 2: Ends on lap 250
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 500
TV: FOX
Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule
|DATE
|LOCATION
|EVENT
|TIME
|NETWORK
|WINNER
Feb. 18
Daytona International Speedway
DAYTONA 500
1PM
FOX
Feb. 25
Atlanta Motor Speedway
Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500
1PM
FOX
Mar. 4
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube
3:30PM
FOX
Mar. 11
ISM Raceway
TicketGuardian 500
3:30PM
FOX
Mar. 18
Auto Club Speedway
Auto Club 400
3:30PM
FOX
Mar. 26
Martinsville Speedway
STP 500
2PM
FS1
April 8
Texas Motor Speedway
O'Reilly Auto Parts 500
2PM
FS1
April 15
Bristol Motor Speedway
Food City 500
2PM
FOX
TBD
April 21
Richmond Raceway
Toyota Owners 400
630PM
FOX
TBD
April 29
Talladega Superspeedway
GEICO 500
2PM
FOX
TBD
May 6
Dover International Speedway
AAA 400 Drive for Autism
2PM
FS1
TBD
May 12
Kansas Speedway
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race at Kansas
8PM
FS1
TBD
May 19
Charlotte Motor Speedway
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway
8PM
FS1
TBD
May 27
Charlotte Motor Speedway
Coca-Cola 600
6PM
FOX
TBD
June 3
Pocono Raceway
Pocono 400
2PM
FS1
TBD
June 10
Michigan International Speedway
FireKeepers Casino 400
2PM
FOX
TBD
June 24
Sonoma Raceway
Toyota/Save Mart 350
3PM
FS1
TBD
July 1
Chicagoland Speedway
Overton's 400
2:30PM
NBCSN
TBD
July 7
Daytona International Speedway
Coke Zero Sugar 400
7PM
NBC
TBD
July 14
Kentucky Speedway
Quaker State 400
7:30PM
NBCSN
TBD
July 22
New Hampshire Motor Speedway
New Hampshire 301
2PM
NBCSN
TBD
July 29
Pocono Raceway
Gander Outdoors 400
2:30PM
NBCSN
TBD
Aug. 5
Watkins Glen International
GoBowling at The Glen
2:30PM
NBC
TBD
Aug. 12
Michigan International Speedway
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race at Michigan
2:30PM
NBCSN
TBD
Aug. 18
Bristol Motor Speedway
Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race
7:30PM
NBCSN
TBD
Sept. 2
Darlington Raceway
Bojangles' Southern 500
6PM
NBCSN
TBD
Sept. 9
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Big Machine Vodka Brickyard 400
2PM
NBCSN
TBD
Sept. 16
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
*South Point 400
3PM
NBCSN
TBD
Sept. 22
Richmond Raceway
*Federated Auto Parts 400
730PM
NBCSN
TBD
Sept. 30
Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course
*Bank of America 500
2PM
NBC
TBD
Oct. 7
Dover International Speedway
*Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Dover
2PM
NBCSN
TBD
Oct. 14
Talladega Superspeedway
*1000Bulbs.com 500
2PM
NBC
TBD
Oct. 21
Kansas Speedway
*Hollywood Casino 400
2PM
NBC
TBD
Oct. 28
Martinsville Speedway
*First Data 500
2:30PM
NBCSN
TBD
Nov. 4
Texas Motor Speedway
*AAA Texas 500
3PM
NBCSN
TBD
Nov. 11
ISM Raceway
*Can-Am 500
2:30PM
NBC
TBD
Nov. 18
Homestead-Miami Speedway
*Ford EcoBoost 400
3PM
NBC
TBD
*indicates NASCAR playoffs race
-
Bus crash survivor wants to play hockey
The tragedy killed 15 and injured 14 more, leaving Ryan Straschnitzki unable to play hockey...
-
2018 Food City 500 odds, NASCAR picks
SportsLine simulated this week's NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol 10,000 times and has some...
-
Boston Marathon to allow trans women
The Boston Marathon is taking a public stance on the trans debate in sporting events
-
Humboldt player to help six with organs
Logan Boulet, a 21-year-old defenseman for the Broncos, signed his organ donor card just weeks...
-
Lewis Hamilton wants the grid girls back
Four-time world champion Lewis Hamilton posted on Instagram a comment supporting the use of...
-
Blue Grass Stakes odds, expert picks
SportsLine's Jody Demling had the Kentucky Derby winner early and called the Belmont, Breeders'...