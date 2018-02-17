2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona results: Tyler Reddick wins crazy PowerShares QQQ 300 in fifth overtime

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla -- Tyler Reddick held off Elliott Sadler in quintuple-overtime to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway. Sadler appeared to have the edge coming to the checkered flag, but Reddick just edged him out for a photo finish.

The win is the second of Reddick's career at NASCAR's second-highest level and guarantees his spot in the Xfinity Series playoffs. Reddick's margin of victory was 0.000 seconds, the closest in NASCAR National Series history.

Margin of victory: 0.000



Today's @NASCAR_Xfinity finish is the closest in NASCAR National Series history. pic.twitter.com/IKjNBGwQUG — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 17, 2018

The race was mostly dominated by Joey Logano, Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott who combined to lead 99 of the 120 scheduled laps. However, the three were involved in a massive 18-car pileup in the first overtime, which bumped Larson and Logano from contention. Elliott only suffered minor damage but was later black flagged for a right side window violation ahead of the fourth overtime

NASCAR Xfinity Series PowerShares QQQ 300 results

Tyler Reddick Elliott Sadler Ryan Reed Kaz Grala Garrett Smithley Spencer Gallagher Ryan Truex Daniel Suarez Ross Chastain Brandon Jones Jeff Green Chase Elliott Caesar Bacarella Cole Custer Stephen Licht Jeremy Clements David Starr JJ Yeley Matt Tifft Vinnie Miller Ryan Sieg Josh Williams Joe Nemechek Alex Labbe Spencer Boyd Daniel Hemric Dylan Lupton Chad Finchum Kyle Larson Ryan Ellis Justin Allgaier Austin Dillon Joey Gase Joey Logano Aric Almirola Brandon Brown Michael Annett Gray Gaulding Christopher Bell Austin Cindric

Here's how it all went down (including what caused all five overtimes):

Stage 1: Kyle Larson dominates as Logano charges from back of the pack

Kyle Larson dominated Stage 1 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona, holding off Joey Logano to take the first green and white checkered.

Pole starter Daniel Hemric and Cup Series driver Kyle Larson led the field to green. In addition to Larson, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Aric Almirola, Daniel Suarez and Austin Dillon represented NASCAR's top tier on Saturday. Logano began the race from the rear to due unapproved adjustments but easily cracked the top five within 10 laps. As Logano cracked third place, Larson took the lead away from Hemric.

Austin Cindric got into Suarez and absolutely lost it on Lap 11. Eight cars were involved in the wreck, including 2017 Truck Series champion Christopher Bell who had to take his car to the garage.

Big trouble for Austin Cindric! We are under caution in Daytona. https://t.co/uaY3SpImb0 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 17, 2018

Here's 2017 @NASCAR_Trucks champion Christopher Bell taking his No. 20 into the garage just 11 laps into the race. pic.twitter.com/uziekOaupQ — Matthew Mayer (@MatthewMayerCBS) February 17, 2018

Hemric regained the lead on the restart but quickly forfeited it to Larson, who continued to hold off a charging Logano and Elliott Sadler through the end of the stage.

Stage 1 results

Kyle Larson (no points) Joey Logano (no points) Justin Allgaier (8 points) Tyler Reddick (7 points) Elliott Salder (6 points) Daniel Hemric (5 points) Michael Annett (4 points) Daniel Suarez (no points) Spencer Gallagher (2 points) Cole Custer (1 point)

*Cup Series drivers are not eligible for Xfinity Series points

Stage 2: Chase Elliott's aggressive moves pay off

Chase Elliott aggressively took the lead and blocked the field to win Stage 2 at Daytona. The No. 9 Cup Series driver did it in the No. 88 driving for Dale Earnhardt Jr. in Saturday's Xfinity Series race.

Sadler won the race off pit road and began Stage 2 as the leader; however, he was easily passed by Larson before he could lead a lap. It didn't take very long for the battle between Logano and Larson to re-engage.

Can-Am Duel winner Chase Elliott began to make his moves with 77 to go in the race and nearly took the lead on an aggressive move but was swiftly blocked by Larson. It wasn't for long though as Elliott took the lead just four laps later.

New leader: @ChaseElliott



A strong move on the bottom propels the 88 to the point. #PowerSharesQQQ300 pic.twitter.com/OWxOxqUsCp — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) February 17, 2018

Larson fell back as low as fourth but made his way back to second during the final laps. Logano followed in pursuit but it was no good as Elliott was able to block the two Cup Series veterans and slew of other drivers en route to the green and white checkered.

Stage 2 results

Chase Elliott (no points) Aric Almirola (no points) Kyle Larson (no points) Daniel Suarez (no points) Spencer Gallagher (6 points) Ryan Truex (5 points) Austin Dillon (no points) Tyler Reddick (3 points) Daniel Hemric (2 points) Justin Allgaier (1 point)

Final Stage: QUINTUPLE-OVERTIME!!!!

Aric Almirola led the first lap after taking two tires and winning the race off pit road during the mid-stage caution. Logano led the second lap, although Larson did take the lead on the backstretch after an aggressive move. Logano held the lead shortly but began shuffling it with Larson and Sadler as the field began to go three-wide.

The No. 22 of Logano retook the lead and paced the field before the caution came out for reports of possible fluid coming from Gray Gaulding's car on the track. Gaulding then brought his car into the garage before pit stops began.

Logano easily won the race off pit road beating Sadler and Elliott in a fuel-only stop. Hemric, the pole starter, was penalized on the stop for speeding. The three continued in that order through the first couple laps with Elliott making the pass on Sadler shortly after for second. As you could imagine, the battle continued as Larson re-engaged and the four went at it for the top spot.

Elliott and Sadler were penalized with 24 to go for locking bumpers in the front of the field. The two were forced to come down pit road for a pass through and went about a half-lap down before getting back on the track. They caught a huge break however when Ryan Reed blocked Ryan Truex, forcing him below the yellow line and causing a major wreck involving Hemric, Custer and others.

Larson took the lead on the restart with 16 laps to go as Logano, Suarez and Almirola trailed. Just two laps later, Michael Annett went spinning through the grass Daytona logos, taking Garrett Smithley along with him to bring out the sixth caution of the day.

Daytona logo still looks OK.. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series logo however is RUINED. Somewhere in the clubhouse, the turf crew is weeping at a long night ahead. — Matthew Mayer (@MatthewMayerCBS) February 17, 2018

The No. 42 and No. 22 were getting ready to duke it out with 10 laps to go; however, Vinnie Miller went spinning on the restart, bringing the caution flag back out.

Didn't make it very far as @VinnieMiller_ brings it out another #XfinitySeries caution.



Under 10 laps left, don't miss the end on FS1 >> https://t.co/JF8ErjsV9T pic.twitter.com/o4Q7aLbeNJ — Xfinity Racing (@XfinityRacing) February 17, 2018

Larson led the field back to green with five laps to go as the field began going three-wide at the start-finish line. The No. 42 blocked just about everyone when Sadler went spinning with four to go, seemingly ending his hopes for an Xfinity Series playoff-clinching win (until three overtimes sent him into the top five) and sending the race into overtime. The No. 1 was able to get fresh tires and at least finish.

Just when you thought it was over, "the big one" struck on the first lap over overtime, and we mean big. Larson, Logano, Elliott and 15 others were all involved in the massive wreck. Take a look for yourself:

There it is ... THE BIG ONE STRIKES! Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott and several other cars involved. #NASCARonFS1 https://t.co/GNNMQxMmVg — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 17, 2018

After a big track cleanup and reshuffling of positions, Suarez was set to lead the field back to green but ran out of fuel under caution and had to be towed off. Reed was then granted the top spot for the restart.

Couldn't get enough overtime? Well lucky for you, Spencer Gallagher couldn't either. Halfway through the third overtime lap, Spencer Gallagher got stuck between Truex and Ross Chastain and was sent spinning to bring out the yellow flag.

Tyler Reddick had a strong lead coming to the white flag -- too bad there was another big crash 100 feet before he hit the start-finish line, meaning a fourth overtime had to be held.

YELLOW... and @TylerReddick did not take the white flag yet.



We will have a fourth attempt at Overtime. #PowerSharesQQQ300 pic.twitter.com/mRGqU7ubKI — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) February 17, 2018

We're not done, folks. Thank Dylan Lupton for stalling on the backstretch and bringing out the caution yet again as Reddick was leading to force a fifth overtime. To add insult to injury, the red flag was brought out, stopping action in favor of track cleanup.

Reddick would not be denied in quintuple-overtime despite Sadler's best attempts to come back and take the checkered flag. Reddick nearly surrendered to the No. 1, but crossed the finish line in a finish that needed a slow-motion replay to determine.

Look at scoring!!! That margin doesn’t even register! pic.twitter.com/PbqDK9xoZw — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) February 17, 2018

