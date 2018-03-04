2018 Pennzoil 400 odds, picks: Computer model says Chase Elliott surprises

The 2018 NASCAR schedule rolls on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET with the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. After winning in Atlanta last week, Kevin Harvick is the favorite this week at 3/1, followed closely by Boyd Gaming 300 winner Kyle Larson at 9/2 and Brad Keselowski at 5/1. Harvick had opened at 9/2 before moving up the odds board.



Before you make any bets or enter a daily fantasy NASCAR tournament on sites like DraftKings, you'll want to hear what the team at SportsLine has to say.



SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has a proven track record in multiple sports. It crushed its picks in golf majors last year and has produced profitable picks in MLB, NFL and other sports. It also powers McClure's DFS projections, which have led him to over $1 million in career winnings.



McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big racing events like this are in his blood, and his model completely nailed last week's QuikTrip 500 -- correctly calling Kevin Harvick's win as well as top-five finishes for Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski. Anybody who followed those picks cashed in huge.



Now that the field for the 2018 Pennzoil 400 is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising.



One big surprise the model is calling for: Chase Elliott, despite having 12/1 odds, pushes for a top-five finish and makes a serious run at the title. He'll start sixth in Sunday's Pennzoil 400 and is a driver to target while the rest of the field chases the favorites.



Elliott cruised to a top-10 finish in last week's Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 and won a Can-Am Duel at Daytona. He was one of the fastest cars on the track in this week's final practices.



Since there are six other drivers with shorter odds than Elliott, he's a strong value pick for Sunday.



Another curveball: Harvick, despite being the oddsmakers' choice to win the 2018 Pennzoil 400, finishes outside the top two. He's a driver who could disappoint on Sunday.

Prior to his win in Atlanta, Harvick struggled at Daytona, only finishing 31st after a crash on Lap 103 despite starting sixth. In last year's Monster Energy NASCAR Cup race in Las Vegas, he finished 38th, also after being involved in a wreck.

Harvick was just the 14th-fastest car in the final Pennzoil 400 practice, knocking him down McClure's leaderboard.



Also, two other drivers that oddsmakers don't view as top contenders are positioning themselves for a top-10 finish and a shot at the checkered flag. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.



So who wins the 2018 Pennzoil 400? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard from the model that nailed three of the top five finishers at last week's QuikTrip 500.



Kevin Harvick 3/1

Kyle Larson 9/2

Brad Keselowski 5/1

Martin Truex Jr 6/1

Kyle Busch 7/1

Joey Logano 10/1

Chase Elliott 12/1

Ryan Blaney 12/1

Denny Hamlin 20/1

Erik Jones 20/1

Jimmy Johnson 25/1

Clint Bowyer 25/1