2018 Pennzoil 400 odds, picks: Computer model says Denny Hamlin surprises

The 2018 NASCAR schedule rolls on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET with the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. After winning in Atlanta last week, Kevin Harvick is the favorite this week at 9/2, followed closely by Martin Truex Jr. at 5/1 and Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson and Brad Keselowski at 6/1.



Before you make any bets or enter a daily fantasy NASCAR tournament on sites like DraftKings, you'll want to hear what the team at SportsLine has to say.



SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has a proven track record in multiple sports. It crushed its picks in golf majors last year and has produced profitable picks in MLB, NFL and other sports. It also powers McClure's DFS projections, which have led him to over $1 million in career winnings.



McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big racing events like this are in his blood, and his model completely nailed last week's QuikTrip 500 -- correctly calling Kevin Harvick's win as well as top-five finishes for Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski. Anybody who followed those picks cashed in huge.



Now that the field for the 2018 Pennzoil 400 is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising.



One big surprise the model is calling for: Denny Hamlin, despite having 15/1 odds, pushes for a top-five finish and makes a serious run at the title.



Hamlin is off to a sizzling start this season with two top-five finishes in as many events. And finishing near the top has become the norm for Hamlin, who has 44 top-10 finishes in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series over the past two seasons.



Since there are eight other drivers with shorter odds than Hamlin, he's a strong value pick for Sunday.



Another shocker: Harvick, coming off his huge win in Atlanta, doesn't even finish in the top three in the Pennzoil 400.



He wrecked in this event last year before reaching Lap 70, and after winning just twice last season, he'll need to prove he can consistently finish on top before justifying odds as low as 9/2. Avoid him like the plague on Sunday because there are much better values to be had.



Also, a driver that oddsmakers don't view as a top contender is positioning himself for a top-10 finish and a shot at taking the checkered flag. Anyone who bets on this underdog could hit it big.



So who wins the 2018 Pennzoil 400? And which long shot stuns NASCAR? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard from the model that nailed three of the top five finishers at last week's QuikTrip 500.



Kevin Harvick 9/2

Martin Truex Jr 5/1

Kyle Busch 6/1

Brad Keselowski 6/1

Kyle Larson 6/1

Chase Elliott 10/1

Joey Logano 12/1

Jimmy Johnson 12/1

Denny Hamlin 15/1

Ryan Blaney 18/1

Kurt Busch 20/1

Clint Bowyer 20/1