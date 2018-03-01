2018 Pennzoil 400 Vegas picks and predictions: Fade Kyle Larson, back Clint Bowyer

The 2018 NASCAR season rolls on Sunday with the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., and Kyle Larson are all co-favorites at 5/1. Before you make any kind of bet on the 2018 Pennzoil 400, you need to see what Micah Roberts has to say.



As a Vegas bookmaker, Roberts was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting. Now he hands out NASCAR winners to his followers.



In the 2017 NASCAR playoffs, Roberts picked nine of the 10 winners. That wasn't a fluke, either. In 2016, he told readers to back Denny Hamlin at 15/1 in the Daytona 500. The result: Hamlin edged Truex Jr. for the checkered flag. Roberts also nailed Hamlin at 40/1 to win at Watkins Glen later that year.



Last week, Roberts was all-in on Harvick at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 despite two other drivers having the same field-leading odds. The result: Harvick dominated, leading for 181 of 325 laps and cruising to victory by 2.69 seconds.



Now, he has analyzed the 2018 Pennzoil 400 from every possible angle and locked in his picks. You can see his entire projected leaderboard at SportsLine.



One huge surprise Roberts is calling for: Kyle Larson, one of the Vegas favorites, finishes outside the top 10.



Larson finished ninth last week in Atlanta, but performed well-below expectations. "Four weeks ago, he was fastest in three of the four test sessions at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, which gave an early indication that the new Camaro might have an edge on 1.5-mile tracks," Roberts told SportsLine. "However, that notion was quickly nixed last week."



Another curveball: Clint Bowyer, going off at 20/1, makes a serious run at the title. Roberts says he has the best value of any driver this week at the Pennzoil 400.



Bowyer finished third in Atlanta, and his best career finish in Las Vegas is second (2009). He's a driver that should be on your radar on Sunday.



Roberts also loves a massive underdog, who has a strong history in Las Vegas, to make a serious run. Anyone who backs this long shot could hit it big.



So who wins the 2018 Pennzoil 400? And which long shots stun the racing world? Visit SportsLine now see the full projected leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.