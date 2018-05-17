2018 Preakness Stakes odds and picks: Predictions from expert who has nailed 8 winners

Amateur and professional bettors alike will wager on the 2018 Preakness. It's one of the most-bet horse races of the year. Eight horses will race from the starting gates at 6:20 p.m. ET on Saturday and Kentucky Derby winner Justify is the morning line favorite at 1-2 following Wednesday's post draw. Behind the Bob Baffert-trained Justify on the Preakness odds board is Good Magic, who's going off at 3-1. Justify, who will run from the No. 7 post, is gunning to become the first Triple Crown winner since American Pharoah in 2015 and must win both the Preakness and June's Belmont Stakes in order to do so.

Before you bet the 143rd Preakness Stakes, you'll want to hear what Jody Demling has to say.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the 2018 Preakness on a mind-blowing streak: He has called eight of the last 13 winners in this Triple Crown race.

He was all over Big Brown, I'll Have Another, California Chrome and American Pharoah at the Preakness after each horse won the Kentucky Derby.

He also knew when the Kentucky Derby winner was ripe to lose in the Preakness. Demling also correctly predicted that Afleet Alex, Curlin, Rachel Alexandra and Looking at Lucky would spoil Triple Crown bids.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world. He has hit 10 straight Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races 10 straight years.

Demling followed up last year's Kentucky Derby win by successfully calling Cloud Computing as one of his long shots with a chance to win the Preakness. Sure enough, Cloud Computer galloped to victory as a 13-1 long shot. Then, he picked Tapwrit to edge Irish War Cry in the Belmont Stakes -- which is exactly what happened, enabling him to cash trifecta and superfecta bets for a monster payout.

After hitting the Travers Stakes winner and top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup, he called Noble Indy winning the Louisiana Derby over favorite My Boy Jack. He also nailed the top two finishers at the Arkansas Derby and nailed the 1-2 finish of Saturday's Man O' War Stakes at Belmont Park.

With major sports books already taking action, Demling has released his Preakness picks and listed where he believes every horse will finish.

We can tell you he's high on Quip, who is listed at 12-1 on the morning line and drew the inside post. His connections have been patient, skipping the Kentucky Derby so the colt would be fresh for the 2018 Preakness.

"Quip drew the No. 1 post position and will be near the front soon after they break," Demling told SportsLine.

Quip has the same ownership group as Justify, WinStar Farm, and has three wins in five career starts including an MSW race at Churchill Downs last September, an allowance race at Keeneland in October, and the Tampa Bay Derby in March. Quip has only run twice since last October and should be fresh for the Preakness 2018.

Demling is especially high on a monumental long shot that would net any backer a colossal windfall. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

What are Jody Demling's Preakness picks? And what monumental long shot should you jump on? Check out the latest Preakness Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Preakness.



Justify (2-5)

Good Magic (7-2)

Quip (16-1)

Diamond King (16-1)

Sporting Chance (22-1)

Bravazo (20-1)

Tenfold (25-1)

Lone Sailor (25-1)