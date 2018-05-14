2018 Preakness Stakes odds, contenders, and lineup: Horse racing legend who nailed Cloud Computing unveils picks

If you had laid $50 on Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's Preakness picks last year, you would have cashed for over $11,000, or more than 200 times your investment. Now, he's eyeing the 2018 Preakness Stakes field that will run on Saturday at 6:20 p.m. ET at Pimlico Race Course. Goldberg's secret sauce: he's a legend in the horse racing world and is extremely well-connected. For example, last year before the Preakness Stakes, he talked with Cloud Computing trainer Chad Brown.



"He was training off the charts, was Chad's top horse all year, and had a tough trip in the Wood Memorial," Goldberg said. "Brown skipped him for the Kentucky Derby, rested him, and trained him up for the Preakness."



When Goldberg learned Javier Castellano was getting off Gunnevera to ride Cloud Computing, the Hammer pounced on the 14-1 long shot to win and put him on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets.



Cloud Computing, of course, surged late and beat Classic Empire in one of the most thrilling Triple Crown races ever. Senior Investment -- a 30-1 long shot on the Preakness odds board Goldberg liked nearly as much -- finished third, giving the Hammer and his followers monster payouts. Now, he's gearing up for the Preakness 2018.



A legendary prognosticator and current CBS Sports expert, Goldberg couldn't have been more dead-on about the 2018 Kentucky Derby. He picked Justify to win, saying he excelled in the slop. The result: Justify sloshed to victory in the rain and mud by two-and-a-half lengths.



Mendelssohn, looking to become the first European-trained horse to win, was a popular and trendy Kentucky Derby pick, but Goldberg wanted no part of it. He knew Mendelssohn was shipped in just days before the race. "The Euros never learn," Goldberg said. "Toss him." The result: Mendelssohn finished dead last in a 20-horse field.



Now that the 2018 Preakness lineup is taking shape, Goldberg released his preliminary picks and predictions over at SportsLine.

We can tell you Goldberg is high on Lone Sailor, who's going off at 25-1 Preakness odds.



"He was making up some ground late in the Kentucky Derby and was closing well," Goldberg said. "He ran well in Louisiana too. He could hit the board at the 2018 Preakness."



Irad Ortiz, who won the 2016 Belmont aboard Creator and has three Breeders' Cup race wins in the last four years, will ride Lone Sailor. The Preakness contender has run just three races in 2018 and should be fresh on Saturday.

One colt he wants no part of: Bravazo, who's going off at 20-1 and is owned by Calumet Farm, the same barn that owns Preakness contender Sporting Chance (22-1).



"Bravazo ran a surprisingly good Kentucky Derby, but I don't think he is close to the top horses in the 2018 Preakness," Goldberg told SportsLine.



Bravazo was the sixth-place finisher in the Kentucky Derby, but finished eighth in the Louisiana Derby and hasn't hit the board since February. He has just three wins in nine career starts and is a horse to steer clear of at Pimlico.



