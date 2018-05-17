2018 Preakness Stakes odds, horses, lineup: Horse racing legend who nailed Cloud Computing releases picks

If you had put $50 on Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's Preakness picks last year, you would have cashed for over $11,000, or more than 200 times your money. Now, Goldberg is intently analyzing the 2018 Preakness field for Saturday's race at Pimlico. Justify, who drew the No. 7 post, is the 1-2 morning line favorite, but according to Goldberg's sources, the Bob Baffert-trained horse was given a patch after bruising his hind leg in the Kentucky Derby. And he knows if the injury flares up on Saturday, it could be a rough ride for the Preakness favorite. Unmatched insight like that has allowed Goldberg to be incredibly successful over the years.



Last year at the Preakness, he chatted up Cloud Computing trainer Chad Brown before the race. "He was training off the charts, was Chad's top horse all year, and had a tough trip in the Wood Memorial," Goldberg said. "Brown skipped him for the Kentucky Derby, rested him, and trained him up for the Preakness."



When Goldberg learned Javier Castellano was getting off Gunnevera to ride Cloud Computing, the Hammer pounced on the 14-1 long shot to win and put him on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets.



Cloud Computing, of course, surged late and beat Classic Empire in one of the most thrilling Triple Crown races ever. Senior Investment -- a 30-1 long shot on the Preakness odds board Goldberg liked nearly as much -- finished third, giving the Hammer and his followers monster payouts. Now, he's gearing up for the Preakness 2018.



A legendary prognosticator and current CBS Sports expert, Goldberg couldn't have been more dead-on about the 2018 Kentucky Derby. He picked Justify to win, saying he excelled in the slop. The result: Justify sloshed to victory in the rain and mud by two-and-a-half lengths.



While Mendelssohn was a trendy Derby pick, Goldberg wanted none of him. "The Euros never learn," Goldberg said. "Toss him." Goldberg knew Mendelssohn was shipped in just a few days before the Derby and wouldn't have adequate time to prepare. The result: Mendelssohn continued a winless streak by European-trained horses and finished last.



We can tell you Goldberg is high on Quip, who's going off at 12-1 Preakness odds and will run from the inside post.

Goldberg knows Quip's early speed will give him an advantage on a track like Pimlico that favors speed. "He could be on the lead and the horse to catch in this race," Goldberg told SportsLine. "He's going to be part of the pace factor. They could even bother Justify with this horse."

Quip is owned by the same group as Justify and has looked impressive in his last two races, winning the Tampa Bay Derby and finishing second in the Arkansas Derby.

One colt he wants no part of: Tenfold, who's listed at 20-1.

"I'm not remotely crazy about him," Goldberg told SportsLine. "He's going to be over-matched in the 2018 Preakness."

Tenfold does have two wins in three career races, but finished a disappointing fifth in the nine-horse field of the Arkansas Derby. He'll need more experience to compete with the competitive field. Tenfold drew the No. 6 position in Saturday's Preakness post draw.



There are far better values if you're looking for an underdog than the 20-1 Preakness odds that Tenfold is getting.



Justify (1-2)

Good Magic (3-1)

Quip (12-1)

Lone Sailor (15-1)

Bravazo (20-1)

Tenfold (20-1)

Diamond King (30-1)

Sporting Chance (30-1)