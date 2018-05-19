2018 Preakness Stakes odds, lineup, and contenders: Horse racing legend who nailed Cloud Computing makes picks

The rain is falling and the track is sloppy at Pimlico Race Course, the site of the 2018 Preakness. A field of eight horses will run on Saturday at 6:48 p.m. ET and Justify, the Kentucky Derby winner trained by Bob Baffert and ridden by the legendary Mike Smith, is the Preakness favorite at 1-2. If you want to know how to bet the Preakness 2018, see what horse racing legend Hammerin' Hank Goldberg has to say. Last year, if you laid $50 on his Preakness picks, you would have cashed for over $11,000. That's 220 times your money, all in a matter of minutes.



The reason Goldberg has been so successful: Goldberg goes straight to the source. Last year at the Preakness, he chatted up Cloud Computing trainer Chad Brown before the race. "He was training off the charts, was Chad's top horse all year, and had a tough trip in the Wood Memorial," Goldberg said. "Brown skipped him for the Kentucky Derby, rested him, and trained him up for the Preakness."



When Goldberg learned Javier Castellano was getting off Gunnevera to ride Cloud Computing, the Hammer pounced on the 14-1 long shot to win and put him on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets.



Cloud Computing, of course, surged late and beat Classic Empire in one of the most thrilling Triple Crown races ever. Senior Investment -- a 30-1 long shot on the Preakness odds board Goldberg liked nearly as much -- finished third, giving the Hammer and his followers monster payouts. Now, he's gearing up for the Preakness 2018.



A legendary prognosticator and current CBS Sports expert, Goldberg couldn't have been more dead-on about the 2018 Kentucky Derby. He picked Justify to win, saying he excelled in the slop. The result: Justify sloshed to victory over Good Magic in the rain and mud by two-and-a-half lengths.



Goldberg also helped his followers dodge a major bullet in the Derby. While the masses flocked to Mendelssohn, driving him all the way down to 6-1, Goldberg was hands-off. "The Euros never learn," Goldberg said. "Toss him." Goldberg knew Mendelssohn wouldn't have ample time to prepare for the Derby after traveling from Europe. The result: Mendelssohn finished dead last.



Now that the 2018 Preakness lineup is locked, Goldberg released his picks, predictions, and exotic bets over at SportsLine.

We can tell you he's high on Lone Sailor, who's going off at 15-1 at William Hill US.

According to Goldberg, Lone Sailor will benefit from the off-track at Pimlico on Saturday. "Lone Sailor will be in a good position and could benefit," Goldberg told SportsLine. "He won by 11 lengths at Saratoga in the slop too. He threw a shoe in a muddy Kentucky Derby and still ran exceptionally. The people who have watched him train have been very impressed."

Irad Ortiz, the winningest jockey in New York thoroughbred history, will ride Lone Sailor in the Preakness. Ortiz won the Belmont Stakes in 2016 aboard Creator at 10-1 and has three Breeders' Cup race wins.

One colt he wants no part of: Diamond King, who's going off at 30-1 at William Hill US.

"I don't think he has any shot at all," Goldberg told SportsLine. "The 2018 Preakness field is too tough for Diamond King to get any traction."

Don't be fooled by Diamond King's win in the Federico Tesio Stakes, a local Preakness prep race at Laurel Park. He only finished third in the six-horse field of the Swale Stakes in February and was dead last in the Kentucky Jockey Club at Churchill Downs last November.

Many are jumping on Diamond King because he's trained by John C. Servis, who won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness with Smarty Jones in 2004. However, Goldberg knows there are far better Preakness underdogs to back on Saturday.

Goldberg is also eyeing a massive long shot with plenty of tactical speed. He's sharing which horse it is, and his predictions for every contender, over at SportsLine.



Justify (1-2)

Good Magic (3-1)

Quip (12-1)

Lone Sailor (15-1)

Bravazo (20-1)

Tenfold (20-1)

Diamond King (30-1)

Sporting Chance (30-1)