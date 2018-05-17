2018 Preakness Stakes odds, lineup, and top contenders: Horse racing legend who nailed Cloud Computing releases picks

On Saturday at 6:20 p.m. ET, a field of eight horses will run from the starting gates in the 2018 Preakness Stakes. Justify, trained by Bob Baffert and ridden by Mike Smith, is the 1-2 Preakness favorite at William Hill US after winning the Kentucky Derby. Before you lay down any bets on the Preakness 2018, you need to see what horse racing legend Hammerin' Hank Goldberg has to say. Last year, if you had put down $50 on his Preakness picks, you would have walked away with over $11,000.



How he's been able to do it: Goldberg goes straight to the source. Last year at the Preakness, he chatted up Cloud Computing trainer Chad Brown before the race. "He was training off the charts, was Chad's top horse all year, and had a tough trip in the Wood Memorial," Goldberg said. "Brown skipped him for the Kentucky Derby, rested him, and trained him up for the Preakness."



When Goldberg learned Javier Castellano was getting off Gunnevera to ride Cloud Computing, the Hammer pounced on the 14-1 long shot to win and put him on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets.



Cloud Computing, of course, surged late and beat Classic Empire in one of the most thrilling Triple Crown races ever. Senior Investment -- a 30-1 long shot on the Preakness odds board Goldberg liked nearly as much -- finished third, giving the Hammer and his followers monster payouts. Now, he's gearing up for the Preakness 2018.



A legendary prognosticator and current CBS Sports expert, Goldberg couldn't have been more dead-on about the 2018 Kentucky Derby. He picked Justify to win, saying he excelled in the slop. The result: Justify sloshed to victory in the rain and mud by two-and-a-half lengths.



Mendelssohn, looking to become the first European-trained winner, was a trendy pick to win the Kentucky Derby, but Goldberg was having none of it. "The Euros never learn," Goldberg said. "Toss him." Goldberg knew Mendelssohn would have very little time to prepare for the Derby after a long journey across the Atlantic. The result: Mendelssohn, going off at 6-1, finished dead last in the 20-horse field. Anyone who listened to Goldberg dodged a major bullet.



Now that the 2018 Preakness lineup is locked, Goldberg released his picks, predictions, and exotic bets over at SportsLine.

We can tell you he's high on Lone Sailor, listed at 15-1 Preakness odds at William Hill US.



"He ran well in the Derby," Goldbeg told SportsLine. "Lone Sailor was making up ground and closing down the stretch. He ran well in Louisiana too. He threw a shoe in the Derby and got blocked when following Justify, but if he had run a clean Derby, he might have been in the money. He's training great heading into the 2018 Preakness."



One nugget, courtesy of Goldberg: when Birdstone won the Belmont Stakes in 2004, he also threw a shoe in the Derby. Birdstone won the Belmont, another Triple Crown race, as a 30-1 long shot.

One colt he wants no part of: Tenfold, who's listed at 20-1.

"I'm not remotely crazy about him," Goldberg told SportsLine. "He's going to be over-matched in the 2018 Preakness."

Tenfold does have two wins in three career races, but finished a disappointing fifth in the nine-horse field of the Arkansas Derby. He'll need more experience to compete with the field like the one he'll see on Saturday. Tenfold drew the No. 6 post position.



There are far better values if you're looking for an underdog than the 20-1 Preakness odds Tenfold is getting.



Goldberg is also eyeing a massive long shot with plenty of tactical speed. He's sharing which horse it is, and his predictions for every contender, over at SportsLine.



So what are Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's 2018 Preakness picks? And what massive long shot should you back? Check out the latest Preakness Stakes odds from William Hill US below, then visit SportsLine to see Goldberg's picks for the Preakness.



Justify (1-2)

Good Magic (3-1)

Quip (12-1)

Lone Sailor (15-1)

Bravazo (20-1)

Tenfold (20-1)

Diamond King (30-1)

Sporting Chance (30-1)