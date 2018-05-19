2018 Preakness Stakes odds and predictions: Expert who has nailed 8 winners releases picks

The 2018 Preakness runs on Saturday at 6:48 p.m. ET from Pimlico Race Course. There's been plenty of drama already this week, like Preakness favorite Justify (1-2) reportedly needing a patch after his Kentucky Derby win and rain in the forecast expected all the way until post time. Behind Justify on the 2018 Preakness odds board is Good Magic, who's listed at 3-1. Every other Preakness contender is going off at 12-1 or higher.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the 2018 Preakness on a mind-blowing streak: He has called eight of the last 13 winners in this Triple Crown race.

He was all over Big Brown, I'll Have Another, California Chrome and American Pharoah at the Preakness after each horse won the Kentucky Derby.

He also knew when the Kentucky Derby winner was ripe to lose in the Preakness. Demling also correctly predicted that Afleet Alex, Curlin, Rachel Alexandra and Looking at Lucky would spoil Triple Crown bids.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world. He has hit 10 straight Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races 10 straight years.

Demling followed up last year's Kentucky Derby win by successfully calling Cloud Computing as one of his long shots with a chance to win the Preakness. Sure enough, Cloud Computer galloped to victory as a 13-1 long shot last year. Then, he picked Tapwrit to edge Irish War Cry in the Belmont Stakes -- which is exactly what happened, enabling him to cash trifecta and superfecta bets for a monster payout.

After hitting the Travers Stakes winner and top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup, he called Noble Indy winning the Louisiana Derby over favorite My Boy Jack. He also nailed the top two finishers at the Arkansas Derby and nailed the 1-2 finish of Saturday's Man O' War Stakes at Belmont Park.

We can tell you he's loving Quip (12-1), the winner of the Tampa Bay Derby in March.

"Quip is well-rested since a second place finish in the Arkansas Derby last month," Demling told SportsLine. "He drew the No. 1 post position and will be near the front soon after the field breaks. He'll be right in the mix with a good chance if there is an upset. He has the same ownership group as Justify and they could finish 1-2."

Quip's owners elected to skip the Kentucky Derby in favor of the Preakness. and trainer Rodolphe Brisset said the Preakness "fits Quip the best." Quip has three wins in five career starts and only failed to hit the board in one race.

Justify (1-2)

Good Magic (3-1)

Quip (12-1)

Lone Sailor (15-1)

Bravazo (20-1)

Tenfold (20-1)

Diamond King (30-1)

Sporting Chance (30-1)