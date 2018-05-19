2018 Preakness Stakes odds, predictions: Picks from expert who has nailed 8 winners

Only four of the last 10 Kentucky Derby winners have taken down the Preakness. On Saturday at 6:48 p.m. ET in sloppy and foggy conditions at Pimlico Race Course, Justify will try to make it 5-for-11. He's the 1-2 Preakness favorite, followed by Good Magic, who was 3-1 when betting opened, but is now getting 5-1 Preakness odds. Trainer Bob Baffert and jockey Mike Smith already won on Saturday with Ax Man in the Sir Barton Stakes and will try to repeat with Justify in the 2018 Preakness.

Before you bet the 143rd Preakness Stakes, you'll want to hear what Jody Demling has to say.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the 2018 Preakness on a mind-blowing streak: He has called eight of the last 13 winners in this Triple Crown race.

He was all over Big Brown, I'll Have Another, California Chrome and American Pharoah at the Preakness after each horse won the Kentucky Derby.

He also knew when the Kentucky Derby winner was ripe to lose in the Preakness. Demling also correctly predicted that Afleet Alex, Curlin, Rachel Alexandra and Looking at Lucky would spoil Triple Crown bids.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world. He has hit 10 straight Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races 10 straight years.

Demling followed up last year's Kentucky Derby win by successfully calling Cloud Computing as one of his long shots with a chance to win the Preakness. Sure enough, Cloud Computer galloped to victory as a 13-1 long shot last year. Then, he picked Tapwrit to edge Irish War Cry in the Belmont Stakes -- which is exactly what happened, enabling him to cash trifecta and superfecta bets for a monster payout.

After hitting the Travers Stakes winner and top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup, he called Noble Indy winning the Louisiana Derby over favorite My Boy Jack. He also nailed the top two finishers at the Arkansas Derby and nailed the 1-2 finish of Saturday's Man O' War Stakes at Belmont Park.

We can tell you he's loving Quip, who's going off at 9-1 Preakness odds.

"He's rested since a second-place finish in the Arkansas Derby last month," Demling told SportsLine. "He drew the No. 1 post position and will be near the front soon after they break. He'll be right in the mix with a good chance if there is an upset."

Whereas the Preakness 2018 will be Justify's fifth race in three months, Quip only has two starts the entire year. He won the Tampa Bay Derby in March and has three wins in five career races. He's owned by WinStar Farm, the same group that owns Justify. And Quip's current trainer, Rodolphe Brisset, trained Justify before Baffert.

Justify: 1-2

Good Magic: 5-1

Quip: 9-1

Lone Sailor: 11-1

Bravazo: 12-1

Diamond King: 15-1

Sporting Chance: 19-1

Tenfold: 21-1