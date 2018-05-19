2018 Preakness Stakes odds, top contenders, lineup: Horse racing legend who nailed Cloud Computing win reveals picks

The 143rd Preakness Stakes takes place Saturday at 6:48 p.m. ET in foggy Baltimore. A sloppy track will host a Preakness field of eight, led by Kentucky Derby winner Justify, the 1-2 favorite. Behind Justify on the 2018 Preakness odds board is Good Magic, who was 3-1 on the morning line, but is now listed at 5-1. Only four of the last 10 Kentucky Derby winners have won the Preakness. Before you lock in your bets, you need to see what horse racing legend Hammerin' Hank Goldberg has to say. If you had put down $50 on his Preakness picks last year, you would have cashed for over $11,000.



The reason Goldberg has been so successful: Goldberg goes straight to the source. Last year at the Preakness, he chatted up Cloud Computing trainer Chad Brown before the race. "He was training off the charts, was Chad's top horse all year, and had a tough trip in the Wood Memorial," Goldberg said. "Brown skipped him for the Kentucky Derby, rested him, and trained him up for the Preakness."



When Goldberg learned Javier Castellano was getting off Gunnevera to ride Cloud Computing, the Hammer pounced on the 14-1 long shot to win and put him on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets.



Cloud Computing, of course, surged late and beat Classic Empire in one of the most thrilling Triple Crown races ever. Senior Investment -- a 30-1 long shot on the Preakness odds board Goldberg liked nearly as much -- finished third, giving the Hammer and his followers monster payouts. Now, he's gearing up for the Preakness 2018.



A legendary prognosticator and current CBS Sports expert, Goldberg couldn't have been more dead-on about the 2018 Kentucky Derby. He picked Justify to win, saying he excelled in the slop. The result: Justify sloshed to victory over Good Magic in the rain and mud by two-and-a-half lengths.



Anyone who followed Goldberg's picks also avoided major disappointment in the Derby. While bettors jumped all over Mendelssohn, pushing him from double-digit odds all the way to 6-1, Goldberg wanted no stake in the European-trained horse, telling readers to "toss him." Sure enough, Mendelssohn was dead-last in the 20-horse Kentucky Derby field.



We can tell you he's high on Quip, who's listed at 9-1 Preakness odds 2018.

"Quip could benefit from drawing the inside post on an off-track," Goldberg told SportsLine. "He could have a good race in the 2018 Preakness because of his speed. He could be on the lead and be the horse to catch in this race. He's going to be part of the pace factor."

Goldberg added that he was "surprised" that the owners of Justify, who also own Quip, would enter Quip in the Preakness. "They could bother Justify in this race with this horse," Goldberg told SportsLine. Quip is trained by Rodolphe Brisset.

One colt he wants no part of: Diamond King, who's going off at 15-1 at William Hill US.

"I don't think he has any shot at all," Goldberg told SportsLine. "The 2018 Preakness field is too tough for Diamond King to get any traction."

Don't be fooled by Diamond King's win in the Federico Tesio Stakes, a local Preakness prep race at Laurel Park. He only finished third in the six-horse field of the Swale Stakes in February and was dead last in the Kentucky Jockey Club at Churchill Downs last November.

Many are jumping on Diamond King because he's trained by John C. Servis, who won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness with Smarty Jones in 2004. However, Goldberg knows there are far better Preakness underdogs to back on Saturday.

Justify (1-2)

Good Magic (5-1)

Quip (9-1)

Lone Sailor (11-1)

Bravazo (12-1)

Diamond King (15-1)

Sporting Chance (19-1)

Tenfold (20-1)